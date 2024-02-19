Utah Women’s Basketball Moves Up Four Spots In Latest AP Top 25

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (19-7, 9-5 in conference play) moved up four spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 after defeating then No. 8 Colorado on a buzzer beater play.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, February 19.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Utah women’s basketball moves up to No. 18 this week after taking down Colorado. #GoUtes https://t.co/RBBiDjqmtr — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 19, 2024

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 15 AP Top 25: February 19, 2024

South Carolina Gamecocks (25-0) Ohio State (22-3) Stanford Cardinal (23-3) Iowa Hawkeyes (23-3) Texas Longhorns (24-3) North Carolina State (23-3) USC Trojans (20-4) Virgina Tech (22-4) Oregon State (21-4) Kansas State (22-4) Colorado Buffaloes (20-5) UCLA Bruins (20-5) LSU Tigers (21-4) Indiana Hoosiers (21-3) UConn Huskies (22-5) Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-2) Syracuse Orange (22-4) Utah Utes (19-7) Notre Dame (18-6) Louisville Cardinal (21-6) Creighton Blue Jays (21-3) West Virginia (22-3) Oklahoma Sooners (18-7) Baylor Bears (19-6) Princeton Tigers (20-3)

