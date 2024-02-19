Utah Women’s Basketball Moves Up Four Spots In Latest AP Top 25
Feb 19, 2024, 10:38 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (19-7, 9-5 in conference play) moved up four spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 after defeating then No. 8 Colorado on a buzzer beater play.
The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, February 19.
Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.
Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 15 AP Top 25: February 19, 2024
- South Carolina Gamecocks (25-0)
- Ohio State (22-3)
- Stanford Cardinal (23-3)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (23-3)
- Texas Longhorns (24-3)
- North Carolina State (23-3)
- USC Trojans (20-4)
- Virgina Tech (22-4)
- Oregon State (21-4)
- Kansas State (22-4)
- Colorado Buffaloes (20-5)
- UCLA Bruins (20-5)
- LSU Tigers (21-4)
- Indiana Hoosiers (21-3)
- UConn Huskies (22-5)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-2)
- Syracuse Orange (22-4)
- Utah Utes (19-7)
- Notre Dame (18-6)
- Louisville Cardinal (21-6)
- Creighton Blue Jays (21-3)
- West Virginia (22-3)
- Oklahoma Sooners (18-7)
- Baylor Bears (19-6)
- Princeton Tigers (20-3)
The Utes will be back on the road again this week heading to Los Angeles to take on two Top-15 teams.
First up Utah will head to Pasadena to take on the No. 12 UCLA Bruins on Thursday, February 22. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm MT and can be viewed on ESPN.
The Utes will then head down to take on the No. 7 USC Trojans on Sunday, February 25. Tipoff will take place at 1:00 pm MT and will be available on Pac-12 Networks.
