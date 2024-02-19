Pac-12 Hires Teresa Gould As New Commissioner Replacing George Kliavkoff

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 announced last week that they were parting ways with George Kliavkoff as conference commissioner and didn’t wait long to announce his replacement.

Teresa Gould has been named the new Pac-12 commissioner and will take over the conference effective March 1, 2024.

Gould is set to become the first-ever female commissioner of an Autonomy Five conference and brings over three decades of leadership experience across a variety of successful roles in Division I intercollegiate athletics.

Pac-12 appoints Teresa Gould as commissioner to lead future success of conferencehttps://t.co/Xnf9k9ng8w — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 19, 2024

Gould joined the Conference of Champions in August 2018 and will be tasked with leading Oregon State and Washington State through unprecedented times as the other 10 schools who comprised the Pac-12 move on to different adventures with the Big 10, ACC, and Big 12.

Washington State President Kirk Schulz Gives Statement On Teresa Gould Hire

“Teresa’s deep knowledge of collegiate athletics and unwavering commitment to student-athletes makes her uniquely qualified to help guide the Pac-12 Conference during this period of unprecedented change in college sports,” Washington State University President Kirk Schulz, chair of the Pac-12 Board of Directors said. “As the first female commissioner of an Autonomy Five conference, Teresa will be able to bring new perspectives and fresh ideas to the table as the industry works to find its way through this shifting landscape. We look forward to her leadership as we write the next chapter in the Pac-12’s storied history.”

