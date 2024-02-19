Reports: Former Jazzman Mike Conley Agrees To Extension With Timberwolves

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley agreed to a contract extension worth more than $20 million, according to multiple reports.

Mike Conley agrees to extension with Wolves

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report Conley’s new deal with the T-Wolves on Monday, February 19.

The former Jazzman reportedly agreed to a two-year extension on his current deal. The new years are reportedly worth $21 million, per the NBA insider from ESPN.

“Minnesota Timberwolves G Mike Conley Jr. has agreed on a two-year $21 million extension, Steven Heumann and Jess Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The Timberwolves keep Conley Jr. out of summer free agency and in backcourt thru 2025-2026.”

 

The Athletic’s Shams Charania also reported Conley’s extension but had it valued a little higher at $22 million over the two years.

“Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. is nearing a two-year, $22 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania wrote on X.

This season, Conley has helped the Timberwolves to a 39-16 start and the best record in the Western Conference.

He’s averaging 10.6 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting. Conley also averages 2.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 28.9 minutes per contest.

About Mike Conley

After a standout college career at Ohio State, Conley began his NBA career as the No. 4 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2007 NBA Draft.

The former Buckeye star played his first 12 seasons with the Grizzlies. In 2019, Conley was traded from Memphis to Utah. He played three and a half seasons with the Jazz.

During his time in Utah, Conley helped the Jazz make the playoffs in his first three seasons in Salt Lake City. He was also named an NBA All-Star for the first and only time in his career.

As a member of the Jazz, Conley averaged 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 29.1 minutes per game. He played in 213 games for the Jazz.

In 2023, Conley was traded to the Timberwolves. During his year and a half in Minnesota, Conley has appeared in 74 games.

The guard owns career averages of 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.4 steals in 1,075 contests.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

