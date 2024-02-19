On the Site:
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Chase To Kansas City Heating Up

Feb 19, 2024, 11:59 AM

PROVO, Utah – The chase to Kansas City and the Big 12 Basketball Tournament is heating up.

Iowa State would be the number-one seed at the T-Mobile Center if the season ended today. But do they crack the number one spot in our Power Rankings?

That distinction still goes to the Houston Cougars, who thumped Texas by 21 points in the Fertitta Center’s largest-ever crowd.

Houston continues to separate itself in America’s toughest conference. The Coogs hold Big 12 basketball foes to only 61 points per game. Plus, Baylor transfer LJ Cryer is playing his best basketball as March creeps closer. Cryer had 26 points against Texas.

Kansas had a nice bounce-back win at Oklahoma after last week’s 29-point debacle at Texas Tech. The return of Kevin McCullar was exactly what Kansas needed. Kansas would be the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament if the season ended today.

TCU had an impressive week taking care of business against two of the Big 12’s weaker teams. Jameer Nelson Jr. hit an incredible game-winner from three at Kansas State to give the Horned Frogs an important road victory.

BYU took one of the biggest slides this week after falling at previously last-place Oklahoma State. The Cougar defense, which has been stout all season, has been missing the past two games. BYU allowed a season-high 93 points to Oklahoma State.

Conversely, Oklahoma State earned an important win after a week where NIL was a hot topic around OSU head coach Mike Boynton’s program.

Entering this season, it was clear that the Cowboys would be in a transition with such a young roster. Let’s see if this freshmen-led roster closes the season strong after an impressive showing over BYU.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week 16 Edition

Take a look at the Week 16 Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Houston (22-3, 9-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last Week

  • Houston 82, Texas 61

This Week

  • Monday, February 19: vs. Iowa State
  • Saturday, February 24: at Baylor

2. Iowa State (20-5, 9-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last Week

  • Iowa State 68, Cincinnati 59 (Road Win)
  • Iowa State 82, Texas Tech 74

This Week

  • Monday, February 19: at Houston
  • Saturday, February 24: vs. West Virginia

3. Kansas (20-6, 8-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last Week

  • Texas Tech 79, Kansas 50
  • Kansas 67, Oklahoma 57 (Road Win)

This Week

  • Saturday, February 24: vs. Texas

4. Baylor (19-6, 8-4 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Last Week

  • Baylor 79, Oklahoma 62
  • Baylor 94, West Virginia 81 (Road Win)

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 16: at BYU
  • Saturday, February 24: vs. Houston

5. Texas Tech (18-7, 7-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Last Week

  • Texas Tech 79, Kansas 50
  • Iowa State 82, Texas Tech 74

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 20: vs. TCU
  • Saturday, February 24: at UCF

6. TCU (18-7, 7-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • TCU 81, West Virginia 65
  • TCU 75, Kansas State 72 (Road Win)

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 20: at Texas Tech
  • Saturday, February 24: vs. Cincinnati

7. Texas (16-9, 5-7 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7

Last Week

  • Houston 82, Texas 61

This Week

  • Monday, February 19: vs. Kansas State
  • Saturday, February 24: at Kansas

8. BYU (18-7, 6-6 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Down 2)

Last Week

  • BYU 90, UCF 88
  • Oklahoma State 93, BYU 83

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 20: vs. Baylor
  • Saturday, February 24: at Kansas State

9. Cincinnati (16-9, 5-7 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Iowa State 68, Cincinnati 59 (Home Loss)
  • Cincinnati 76, UCF 74 (Road Win)

This Week

  • Wednesday, February 21: vs. Oklahoma State
  • Saturday, February 24: at TCU

10. Oklahoma (18-7, 6-6 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Baylor 79, Oklahoma 62
  • Kansas 67, Oklahoma 57 (Home Loss)

This Week

  • Saturday, February 24: at Oklahoma State

11. UCF (13-11, 4-8 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • BYU 90, UCF 88
  • Cincinnati 76, UCF 74 (Home Loss)

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 20: at West Virginia
  • Saturday, February 24: vs. Texas Tech

12. Oklahoma State (11-14, 3-9 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Oklahoma State 93, BYU 83

This Week

  • Wednesday, February 21: at Cincinnati
  • Saturday, February 24: vs. Oklahoma

13. Kansas State (15-10, 5-7 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11 (Down 2)

Last Week

  • TCU 75, Kansas State 72 (Home Loss)

This Week

  • Monday, February 19: at Texas
  • Saturday, February 24: vs. BYU

14. West Virginia (8-17, 3-9 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14

Last Week

  • TCU 81, West Virginia 65
  • Baylor 94, West Virginia 81 (Home Loss)

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 20: vs. UCF
  • Saturday, February 24: at Iowa State

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

