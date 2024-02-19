BYU Won’t Have Access To LaVell Edwards Stadium During Spring Practice

PROVO, Utah – BYU football spring practices are around the corner. During the 15 spring practices, none of them will take place at BYU’s home stadium, LaVell Edwards Stadium.

That’s because BYU is getting a new playing surface inside the 63,470-seat stadium.

BYU is redoing the playing surface inside LaVell Edwards Stadium

“[Spring ball] is going to be different because we’re not going to have the stadium available to us,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “We’re redoing the surface and all of that stuff.”

It’s the first time since 2011 that BYU is changing up its playing surface at LES.

The move comes months after excessive slipping from BYU football players in November home games against Iowa State and Oklahoma last year.

BYU’s new field in 2024 will remain a grass playing surface.

BYU football spring practice kicks off on February 29

Spring practices for BYU open on February 29 and go until March 30. The practice fields at the Student Athlete Building and Indoor Practice Facility are typically where BYU holds its practices during the spring.

It’s not common for BYU to have practices at LaVell Edwards Stadium, but they usually hold public spring scrimmages or alumni games inside LES.

BYU plans to hold an Alumni Game on March 22. The details of where that game will be played have not been announced.

SAVE THE DATE‼️ more information coming soon. pic.twitter.com/5ysBeT5Et6 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) February 8, 2024

Five years ago in 2019, LaVell Edwards Stadium was closed during the spring while construction crews installed the current mezzanine inside the stadium.

Despite the closure to LES that season, BYU held a spring game open to fans at the old Provo High School. Brigham Young University now owns the old Provo High campus.

BYU football enters the 2024 season looking to bounce back after a disappointing 5-7 campaign that resulted in no postseason appearance for the first time in six years.

Head coach Kalani Sitake enters his ninth season overseeing his alma mater. He retooled his coaching staff by bringing in TJ Woods as BYU’s new offensive line coach and Kevin M. Gilbride to lead the tight ends.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper