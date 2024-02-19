Real Salt Lake Signs First-Round Pick Matthew Bell

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake announced that the club has signed Marshall product and 2024 first round draft pick Matthew Bell.

Bell was selected by RSL with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

Real Salt Lake announced his signing on Monday, February 19.

“I think the style of play that RSL plays is how I would love to play – I’m so excited to continue down this path,” Bell said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get started and hopefully we’ll build an everlasting relationship. And I hope to be at the Club for many, many years and hopefully I can win some championships.”

Put the pen to paper ✍️ — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 19, 2024

“I’ve enjoyed the preseason so far and I look forward to learning and growing each and every day, trying to fit the style of play and show the coaches how to best use me. I think that’s what I want for my career as well. I’m excited to see what it brings and I’m just really excited. I don’t even know what to say because it’s such a big moment for me in my life. It’s just really exciting at the moment and I’m just so so eager to play,” Bell continued. “I think I’m the type of player who can come in and impact right away, but I also know that if the coaching staff feels I need to be in the second team, I’m open to that too. I’m open to learning and growing as a player because this is just the start of my career. I’m also very ambitious, and I’m very goal oriented, and I think I could potentially impact the first team, and hopefully get a lot of minutes this year, and just grow as a player and help the Club to win trophies.” Last year, Bell earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honors as a sophomore for the Thundering Herd. He recorded 10 goals and 12 assists in 2023. Other moves by Real Salt Lake

In addition to Bell’s signing, Real Salt Lake announced the depature of Delentz Pierre and Kevon Lambert via loans. Pierre is on his way to join the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and Lambert is headed to San Antonio FC.

NEWS: We have loaned Delentz Pierre to Colorado Springs. We wish you the best of luck in Colorado! — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 19, 2024

NEWS: We have loaned Kevon Lambert to San Antonio. Good luck in Texas, Kevon! — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 19, 2024

Real Salt Lake in 2024

Since the end of the 2023 season, Real Salt Lake has undergone major changes, including a front office overhaul. Former general manager Elliot Fall and multiple assistant coaches on Pablo Mastroeni’s staff were relieved of their duties. Club legend Jason Kreis returned to the team as director of operations and special projects. The team also made six picks in the MLS SuperDraft and parted ways with former MLS All-Star Damir Kreilach.

In mid-January, RSL traded Jasper Löffelsend, signed USL prospect Fidel Barajas, and saw forward Jefferson Savarino sign with a team in Brazil.

Last season, Real Salt Lake posted a 14-8-12 record. The team was eliminated in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs by Houston Dynamo FC.

RSL kicks off its 2024 regular season schedule on the road against Inter Miami FC on February 21.

