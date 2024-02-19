On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
NATIONAL NEWS

Grieving moms create art to remember the lives of their children taken by gun violence

Feb 19, 2024, 3:00 PM

Grieving moms with Moms Demand Action, came together at the American Visionary Arts Museum to make ...

Grieving moms with Moms Demand Action, came together at the American Visionary Arts Museum to make pieces of artwork which memorialized their loved ones who were lost to gun violence. (WMAR)

(WMAR)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JA NAI WRIGHT, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Grieving moms with Moms Demand Action, came together at the American Visionary Arts Museum in Baltimore to make pieces of artwork which memorialized their loved ones who were lost to gun violence.

Each piece the moms created showcased their hope for a world without gun violence.

Keke Collins lost her son Donta Collins in 2016, she says events like this one reminds her she is not alone.

“We all need that we all need balance and that’s what it is you find balance in a safe space here with moms,” says Keke Collins.

Other moms like Michelle Hines are also finding comfort in crafting.

“Events like these have kept me busy so that after i went through my grief, rather than feeling like I need to find something to be a part of moms demand action was there, and since I’ve been a part of it, I’ve been able to learn about more advocacy, and how to share my story,” says Hines.

Michelle Hines son Izaiah Carter was killed last march just outside of Patterson High School, she says as the first anniversary approaches her stress increases, so having a distraction has been a huge help.

The positive is that I don’t have to focus on my loss even though I am a survivor and this is an event for survivors my kids were able to come and we’re doing something fun,” says Hines.

Group pushing to end gun violence

Keke says she is proud to be apart of moms demand action, she says its more than just an advocacy group for ending gun violence.

“They give you a space to be with your other sisters, I call all of my moms sisters, and it gives you a space to sit with them and to share and to get away from the everyday life you know and be okay,” says Keke Collins.

“When I leave, always happy and positive and and I’m feeling like I’m uplifted and I’m feeling hopeful at the end of the event so it’s been super positive for me,” says Michelle Hines.

Collins says her art is a message to her from her son Donta to help keep her going.

“This is just Donta saying fight mom fight and this is what I get from the journey that I’m on. Now I’m on the other side. I still have my days but it’s more glitter and gold now,” says Keke Collins

The moms are also supporting bills in the legislative session which prevents firearm industry members from knowingly creating, maintaining, or contributing to the harm of the public by creating or selling guns.

If the bills pass through the legislative process they will go into effect June 1st.

 

 

