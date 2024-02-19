On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Gymnastics Comes Alive On Floor, Beam To Beat Rival UCLA

Feb 19, 2024, 5:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 4 Red Rocks finished up their time away from the Huntsman Center on Monday, this time to face their rival, the No. 8 UCLA Bruins

Utah put together their best meet of the season last weekend against the Washington Gym Dawgs despite more room to improve. The Red Rocks go into Pauley Pavilion hoping to keep that momentum going.

The Red Rocks beat UCLA in a tight match 197.300– 196.975. Utah will turn their attention Stanford who will visit the Huntsman Center later this week on Friday.

Utah Bars, UCLA Vault

Utah Bars

Makenna Smith: 9.900

Alani Sabado: 8.600

Amelie Morgan: 9.875

Ella Zirbes: 9.800

Maile O’Keefe: 9.775

Grace McCallum: 9.850

Utah Bars Total: 49.200

UCLA Vault

Madisyn Anyimi: 9.750

Chae Campbell: 9.925

Selena Harris: 10.00

Emily Lee: 9.85o

Nya Reed: 9.850

Katelyn Rosen: 9.900

UCLA Vault Total: 49.525

Utah Vault, UCLA Bars

Utah Vault

Camie Winger: 9.800

Ella Zirbes: 9.750

Ashley Glynn: 9.850

Makenna Smith: 9.825

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.825

Amelie Morgan: 9.900

Vault Total Score: 49.200

Utah Total Score: 98.400

UCLA Bars

Chae Campbell: 9.825

Maddie Anyimi: 9.725

Katelyn Rosen: 9.800

Margzetta Frazier: 9.900

Frida Esparza: 9.825

Selena Harris: 9.950

UCLA Bars Total: 49.300

UCLA Total Score: 98.825

UCLA Beam, Utah Floor

Utah Floor

Makenna Smith: 9.825

Ella Zirbes: 9.875

Abby Paulson: 9.900

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.900

Grace McCallum: 9.925

Maile O’Keefe: 9.900

Utah Floor Total: 49.500

Utah Total Score: 147.900

UCLA Beam

Emily Lee: 9.825

Katelyn Rosen: 9.750

Emma Andres: 9.700

Ciena Alipio: 9.825

Frida Esparza: 9.150

Selena Harris: 9.775

UCLA Beam Total: 48.875

UW Total Score: 147.700

Utah Beam, UCLA Floor

Utah Beam

Amelie Morgan: 9.750

Makenna Smith: 9.825

Elizabeth Gantner: 9.750

Grace McCallum: 9.875

Abby Paulson: 9.925

Maile O’Keefe: 9.975

Utah Beam Total: 49.350

UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.300

UCLA Floor

Emily Lee: 9.700

Emma Andres: 9.825

Katelyn Rosen: 9.900

Brooklyn Moors: 9.750

Selena Harris: 9.950

Nya Reed: 9.850

UCLA Floor Total: 49.125

UCLA FINAL SCORE: 196.975

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 25 BYU Looks For Bounceback At Home Against No. 11 Baylor

BYU hots Baylor in a Top 25 showdown in Big 12 Conference action.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cougar Sports Roundtable: Projecting BYU’s Remaining Games, College Football 25 Video Game

Three questions centered around BYU sports for the Cougar Sports Saturday crew.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Signs First-Round Pick Matthew Bell

Real Salt Lake announced that the club has signed Marshall product and 2024 first round draft pick Matthew Bell.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

An Updated Look On Where Utah Men’s, Women’s Basketball Fall In Bracketology

Halfway through the final month of regular season play for men’s and women’s basketball both teams for Utah have a shot at March Madness.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Won’t Have Access To LaVell Edwards Stadium During Spring Practice

BYU kicks off spring practices later this month.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Chase To Kansas City Heating Up

The race to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City is getting closer.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Gymnastics Comes Alive On Floor, Beam To Beat Rival UCLA