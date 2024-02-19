Utah Gymnastics Comes Alive On Floor, Beam To Beat Rival UCLA
Feb 19, 2024, 5:12 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 4 Red Rocks finished up their time away from the Huntsman Center on Monday, this time to face their rival, the No. 8 UCLA Bruins
Utah put together their best meet of the season last weekend against the Washington Gym Dawgs despite more room to improve. The Red Rocks go into Pauley Pavilion hoping to keep that momentum going.
The Red Rocks beat UCLA in a tight match 197.300– 196.975. Utah will turn their attention Stanford who will visit the Huntsman Center later this week on Friday.
The Red Rocks walk away with the W over UCLA, 197.300-196.975.#GoUtes #LightTheU
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 20, 2024
Utah Bars, UCLA Vault
Utah Bars
Makenna Smith: 9.900
Alani Sabado: 8.600
Amelie Morgan: 9.875
Ella Zirbes: 9.800
Maile O’Keefe: 9.775
Grace McCallum: 9.850
Utah Bars Total: 49.200
Makenna starting us 💪on bars!#WeOverMe | #RedRocks pic.twitter.com/aSmGsWKY6R
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 19, 2024
UCLA Vault
Madisyn Anyimi: 9.750
Chae Campbell: 9.925
Selena Harris: 10.00
Emily Lee: 9.85o
Nya Reed: 9.850
Katelyn Rosen: 9.900
UCLA Vault Total: 49.525
Utah Vault, UCLA Bars
Utah Vault
Camie Winger: 9.800
Ella Zirbes: 9.750
Ashley Glynn: 9.850
Makenna Smith: 9.825
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.825
Amelie Morgan: 9.900
Vault Total Score: 49.200
Utah Total Score: 98.400
Amelie Morgan comes up big on vault with the 9.90!
📺 ESPN2#WeOverMe | #RedRocks pic.twitter.com/fraxtmiUHp
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 19, 2024
UCLA Bars
Chae Campbell: 9.825
Maddie Anyimi: 9.725
Katelyn Rosen: 9.800
Margzetta Frazier: 9.900
Frida Esparza: 9.825
Selena Harris: 9.950
UCLA Bars Total: 49.300
UCLA Total Score: 98.825
UCLA Beam, Utah Floor
Utah Floor
Makenna Smith: 9.825
Ella Zirbes: 9.875
Abby Paulson: 9.900
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.900
Grace McCallum: 9.925
Maile O’Keefe: 9.900
Utah Floor Total: 49.500
Utah Total Score: 147.900
Grace McCallum keeps the momentum rolling with the rotation high of 9.925‼️
📺 ESPN2#WeOverMe | #RedRocks pic.twitter.com/Dzi2JfvOH4
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 19, 2024
UCLA Beam
Emily Lee: 9.825
Katelyn Rosen: 9.750
Emma Andres: 9.700
Ciena Alipio: 9.825
Frida Esparza: 9.150
Selena Harris: 9.775
UCLA Beam Total: 48.875
UW Total Score: 147.700
Utah Beam, UCLA Floor
Utah Beam
Amelie Morgan: 9.750
Makenna Smith: 9.825
Elizabeth Gantner: 9.750
Grace McCallum: 9.875
Abby Paulson: 9.925
Maile O’Keefe: 9.975
Utah Beam Total: 49.350
UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.300
Maile O’Keefe’s 9.975 clinches the WIN‼️
📺 ESPN2#WeOverMe | #RedRocks pic.twitter.com/nY4KDIPlnz
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 20, 2024
UCLA Floor
Emily Lee: 9.700
Emma Andres: 9.825
Katelyn Rosen: 9.900
Brooklyn Moors: 9.750
Selena Harris: 9.950
Nya Reed: 9.850
UCLA Floor Total: 49.125
UCLA FINAL SCORE: 196.975
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports
