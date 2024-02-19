Utah Gymnastics Comes Alive On Floor, Beam To Beat Rival UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 4 Red Rocks finished up their time away from the Huntsman Center on Monday, this time to face their rival, the No. 8 UCLA Bruins

Utah put together their best meet of the season last weekend against the Washington Gym Dawgs despite more room to improve. The Red Rocks go into Pauley Pavilion hoping to keep that momentum going.

The Red Rocks beat UCLA in a tight match 197.300– 196.975. Utah will turn their attention Stanford who will visit the Huntsman Center later this week on Friday.

The Red Rocks walk away with the W over UCLA, 197.300-196.975.#GoUtes #LightTheU — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 20, 2024

Utah Bars, UCLA Vault

Utah Bars

Makenna Smith: 9.900

Alani Sabado: 8.600

Amelie Morgan: 9.875

Ella Zirbes: 9.800

Maile O’Keefe: 9.775

Grace McCallum: 9.850

Utah Bars Total: 49.200

UCLA Vault

Madisyn Anyimi: 9.750

Chae Campbell: 9.925

Selena Harris: 10.00

Emily Lee: 9.85o

Nya Reed: 9.850

Katelyn Rosen: 9.900

UCLA Vault Total: 49.525

Utah Vault, UCLA Bars

Utah Vault

Camie Winger: 9.800

Ella Zirbes: 9.750

Ashley Glynn: 9.850

Makenna Smith: 9.825

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.825

Amelie Morgan: 9.900

Vault Total Score: 49.200

Utah Total Score: 98.400

Amelie Morgan comes up big on vault with the 9.90! 📺 ESPN2#WeOverMe | #RedRocks pic.twitter.com/fraxtmiUHp — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 19, 2024

UCLA Bars

Chae Campbell: 9.825

Maddie Anyimi: 9.725

Katelyn Rosen: 9.800

Margzetta Frazier: 9.900

Frida Esparza: 9.825

Selena Harris: 9.950

UCLA Bars Total: 49.300

UCLA Total Score: 98.825

UCLA Beam, Utah Floor

Utah Floor

Makenna Smith: 9.825

Ella Zirbes: 9.875

Abby Paulson: 9.900

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.900

Grace McCallum: 9.925

Maile O’Keefe: 9.900

Utah Floor Total: 49.500

Utah Total Score: 147.900

Grace McCallum keeps the momentum rolling with the rotation high of 9.925‼️ 📺 ESPN2#WeOverMe | #RedRocks pic.twitter.com/Dzi2JfvOH4 — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 19, 2024

UCLA Beam

Emily Lee: 9.825

Katelyn Rosen: 9.750

Emma Andres: 9.700

Ciena Alipio: 9.825

Frida Esparza: 9.150

Selena Harris: 9.775

UCLA Beam Total: 48.875

UW Total Score: 147.700

Utah Beam, UCLA Floor

Utah Beam

Amelie Morgan: 9.750

Makenna Smith: 9.825

Elizabeth Gantner: 9.750

Grace McCallum: 9.875

Abby Paulson: 9.925

Maile O’Keefe: 9.975

Utah Beam Total: 49.350

UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.300

UCLA Floor

Emily Lee: 9.700

Emma Andres: 9.825

Katelyn Rosen: 9.900

Brooklyn Moors: 9.750

Selena Harris: 9.950

Nya Reed: 9.850

UCLA Floor Total: 49.125

UCLA FINAL SCORE: 196.975

