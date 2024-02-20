Possible campfire explosion in West Point sends two people to the hospital

WEST POINT — A mother and son were hospitalized Monday night after they were burned near a campfire in West Point.

North Davis Fire District told KSL the boy was flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital with second- and third-degree burns over 50% of his body. The mother was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital with second- and third-degree burns to her legs.

The incident occurred in the area of 940 N. 5000 West.

Fire officials said they are still investigating how the incident happened, and there was no damage to any other structures in the area.