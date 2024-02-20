On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Possible campfire explosion in West Point sends two people to the hospital

Feb 19, 2024, 9:09 PM | Updated: 9:13 pm

emergency lights...

FILE: Two people are in the hospital after being burned near a campfire in West Point on Monday night. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

WEST POINT — A mother and son were hospitalized Monday night after they were burned near a campfire in West Point.

North Davis Fire District told KSL the boy was flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital with second- and third-degree burns over 50% of his body. The mother was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital with second- and third-degree burns to her legs.

The incident occurred in the area of 940 N. 5000 West.

Fire officials said they are still investigating how the incident happened, and there was no damage to any other structures in the area.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Utah legislative committee voted not to advance a bill that would have added a renter and housing...

Daniel Woodruff

Legislators punt on adding renter, advocate to housing affordability panel

A Utah legislative committee voted not to advance a bill that would have added a renter and housing advocate to the state’s Commission on Housing Affordability.

28 minutes ago

Natalie Cline is pictured. Utah State Board of Education member Cline is facing public scrutiny for...

Mark Jones

Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline announces she is seeking re-election

In a post on Facebook Monday, Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline announced she is seeking re-election. 

47 minutes ago

Karen Crawford was last seen near Fashion Place Mall on Thursday Feb. 15, 2024. Any information can...

Shara Park

A Utah family is seeking help finding a missing mother of two

A Utah family is pleading for help finding a missing mother of two in crisis, who disappeared on Thursday.

2 hours ago

A previously popular spot in Ogden Canyon is being blocked off after deputies said they responded t...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Ogden hot pots close completely to public by threat of trespassing charges

A previously popular spot in Ogden Canyon is being blocked off after deputies said they responded to around 60 medical calls last year.

2 hours ago

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt will be sentenced for four counts of aggravated child abuse on Tue...

Shelby Lofton and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt to be sentenced Tuesday, possible for victims to speak

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt will be sentenced on Tuesday after they each pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse.

3 hours ago

Jacob Worch was injured in a crash with another vehicle as he served to avoid the suspect. The inju...

Garna Mejia

24-year-old speaks out, motorcyclist hit by suspect during attempted arrest

A 24-year-old innocent bystander, who was caught in the middle of a police pursuit last November, spoke for the first time exclusively to KSL TV.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Possible campfire explosion in West Point sends two people to the hospital