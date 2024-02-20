Real Salt Lake Adds Two Homegrown Prospects To MLS Roster

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake added two RSL Academy prospects, forward Zavier Gozo and midfielder Luca Moisa, to the club’s MLS roster on Tuesday.

Both players are under contract through 2027 with team options on Gozo in 2028 and 209 and a team option on Moisa in 2028.

Adding some homegrowns to the mix. Let’s get to it, Gozo & Luca! — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 20, 2024

With the addition of Gozo and Moisa, Real Salt Lake now has 14 homegrown players on its active roster.

Gozo, an Eagle Mountain native, made his MLS debut for Real on October 13, 2023, at 16 years old. He was the third-youngest debutant in club history.

Gozo joined the RSL organization in 2021 as a member of the academy. He led the team in goals in his first season with 16 and followed that up with a 10 goal season in 2022.

In 10 games for the Real Monarchs last season, Gozo scored one goal.

Zavier Gozo has won the U-15 MLS NEXT Cup Golden Boot after scoring 5 goals in the tournament ⚽️ Special player 💫#RSL | @MLSNEXT pic.twitter.com/xKQWKjJhwn — Real Salt Lake Academy (@RSLAcademy) July 3, 2022

In December 2022, Moisa became the youngest player to sign with the Real Monarchs, at just 14 years, 7 months, and 26 days old.

With RSL Academy, Moisa helped lead the U-15 squad to a quarterfinal berth at the Generation Adidas Cup and a second-consecutive appearance in the MLS NEXT Cup Final.

During the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup, Moisa posted two assists, including one on the game-winning goal in the quarterfinal match. The following season, Moisa recorded one goal and two assists across the first 10 games as a captain.

Luca Moisa sighting 🔥🔥 https://t.co/Fptm1tLHL7 — Real Monarchs (@RealMonarchs) March 3, 2023

RSL kicks off its 2024 season on Wednesday, February 21, in South Florida against Inter Miami CF at 6:00 p.m. MST.

