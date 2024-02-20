Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Last Impressions Are Everything

SALT LAKE CITY – Week eight of Pac-12 men’s basketball showed there are a few teams that still have some life in them and are determined to make the most of their last impressions.

The “Conference of Champions” finally got a second ranked team to join No. 4 Arizona in the latest AP Top 25 in No. 21 Washington State. No other teams received votes this week.

It’s been hard for the Pac-12 to gain any respect the past few seasons but there could be a handful of teams that make the cut for postseason play. With three weeks left in the regular season, anything can happen and there are a few teams hoping for just that.

POLL ALERT: UConn is a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; No. 21 Washington State ends its 302-week poll drought. Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/YEroEBMd1x — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 19, 2024

How Things Shook Out In Week Eight Of Conference Play

Arizona continues to roll after beating ASU while Washington State has proven to be a formidable foe taking down Stanford. Oregon handled Oregon State while UCLA had a mixed weekend getting a win over Colorado but losing to Utah.

Colorado and Utah are hanging on for dear life and hoping the March Madness cards fall in their favor as long as they do the work. They will face each other this coming week in Boulder.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Nine

Arizona faces Washington State on Thursday, February 22 in the Pac-12’s lone ranked matchup of the entire season.

The mountain schools who are floating in the “bubble” will meet in Boulder on Saturday, February 24. The Buffs will want some revenge from their loss a few weeks back in Salt Lake City, while the Utes will want to try and notch one more conference road win to keep them in the hunt.

bringing this energy into this week 🦬#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/arPvj0NkKy — Colorado Men’s Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) February 19, 2024

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Eight

No. 4 Arizona (20-5, 11-3) No. 21 Washington State (20-6, 11-4) Oregon, (17-8, 9-5) UCLA (14-12, 9-6) Colorado (17-9, 8-7) Utah (16-10, 7-8) Arizona State (13-13, 7-8) Stanford (12-13, 7-8) Cal (11-15, 7-8) Washington (14-12, 6-9) USC (10-16, 4-11) Oregon State (11-15, 3-12)

