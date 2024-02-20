Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Top-Heavy Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 is a top-heavy conference when it comes women’s basketball in week eight making it a slugfest to the finish line.

The “Conference of Champions” continues to be highly competitive in women’s college hoops with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Conference play has proven to be entertaining for the women once again and likely a bitter battle till the end.

How Things Shook Out In Week Eight Of Conference Play

The Beavers continue to make things interesting toppling UCLA, but also proving they aren’t totally unbeatable with a lost to USC.

Stanford is proving to be the cream of a very fruitful crop, eliminating almost anyone who dares to duel them.

Utah continues to hang in there even when they have some setbacks. Their latest feat? Beating Colorado at the buzzer to set up a very interesting week nine.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Nine

The best matchups of the week will take place in Los Angeles this weekend as No. 7 USC and No. 12 UCLA prepare to host No. 11 Colorado and No. 18 Utah.

Last time these four met the Utes swept the SoCal schools at the Huntsman Center while the Buffs split with a win over USC and a loss to UCLA.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023-24 Season: After Week Eight

No. 3 Stanford (23-3, 12-2) No. 9 Oregon State (21-4, 10-4) No. 7 USC (20-4, 10-4) No. 11 Colorado (20-5, 10-4) No.12 UCLA (20-5, 9-5) No. 18 Utah (19-7, 9-5) Arizona (14-12, 6-8) Washington State (16-11, 5-9) Cal (15-11, 5-9) Washington (13-12, 3-11) Arizona State (11-15, 3-11) Oregon (11-16, 2-11)

