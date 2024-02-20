On the Site:
Utah Gymnastics Remain Rock Solid In Road To Nationals Rankings

Feb 20, 2024, 12:27 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks continue to sit at No. 4 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings despite having a BYE last week in the leadup to a double header week.

Utah checked off one box on Monday, February 19, taking down rival UCLA in Los Angeles, but have a short turnaround to host Stanford on Friday, February 23.

Essentially effort against Washington two weeks ago was good enough to keep the Red Rocks in RTN’s Top 4 for another week until the UCLA and Stanford meets are counted next week.

Utah is sitting in good position seven meets into the season and will need to keep it up with National Qualifying Scores just around the corner.

Where The Red Rocks Sit In Road To Nationals Rankings Heading Into Week Eight

*According To Road To Nationals Average Scores After Week Seven

  1. Oklahoma- 198.139
  2. LSU- 197.696
  3. Cal- 197.575
  4. Utah- 197.533
  5. Florida- 197.517
  6. Kentucky- 197.504

What Is Next For The Red Rocks

After being out on the road the past two meets, the Red Rocks will return home to compete in front of the Huntsman crowd on Friday.

Stanford vs. Utah starts at 6:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

