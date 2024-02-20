On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Utah Gymnast Maile O’Keefe Up For AAI Award Again

Feb 20, 2024, 1:10 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – There are not enough words in the English language to accurately describe how dominant and important Maile O’Keefe has been to the Red Rocks.

On top of her many feats, the fifth-year senior out of Las Vegas, Nevada was nominated once again for the AAI Award which is given annually to the best female senior gymnast in the country.

O’Keefe was a finalist for the award in 2023.

Maile O’Keefe: A Phenomenal Red Rock Career

O’Keefe sits at 13 perfect 10s on beam and 14 career perfect 10s overall in her career tying her for first in career 10s with Red Rock great Theresa Kuilowski.

With at least five meets left in the season for the Utes, it is highly likely O’Keefe could overtake that record as her own.

Additionally, O’Keefe became the record holder for 10s on beam in a single season last year when she posted six.

 

O’Keefe is a four-time National Champion (bars, floor in 2021 and beam, all-around in 2023), a four-time Pac-12 Champion (all-around, bars, beam, floor in 2021) and a two-time regional beam champion (2021, 2023).

The talented beam worker has been crowned Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year in 2021 and a two-time Pac-12 Specialist of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

O’Keefe has racked up 16 All-American honors so far in her career as well as eight All-Pac-12 honors and will likely add more when all is said and done.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

