Campfire explosion in West Point kills 12-year-old boy, mother sent to hospital

Feb 20, 2024, 3:04 PM

A mother and son were hospitalized Monday night after they were burned near a campfire in West Poin...

A mother and son were hospitalized Monday night after they were burned near a campfire in West Point. (KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


WEST POINT — A boy was killed after he used gasoline to start a campfire in his family’s backyard in West Point Monday night.

North Davis Fire chief Mark Becraft told KSL that the gas can the 12-year-old boy was using exploded while pouring gas on a lit campfire. He said the boy’s mother saw him on fire and attempted to put the fire out.

The North Davis Fire District said the boy had second and third-degree burns over 50% of his body and was transported by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital. The mother had second and third-degree burns to her legs and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Becraft said the campfire was extinguished by the time first responders arrived at the scene.

According to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the boy died from his injuries Tuesday morning. Becraft did not have an updated status on the mother.

