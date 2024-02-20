Sandy garage burns down after fire, no injuries reported

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Feb 20, 2024, 3:49 PM

Fire crews at the garage fire attacking potential hot spots. (KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SANDY — Fire crews responded to a second-alarm fire call at an attached garage in Sandy Tuesday morning.

Sandy City’s deputy fire chief, Ryan McConaghie, said crews arrived at the fully engulfed garage fire just before 2:30 a.m. near 8700 S. Gladiator Way.

McConaghie said the homeowners heard a popping sound, looked outside, and saw a small fire growing on the side of their house. The two homeowners evacuated their home safely and moved both cars out into the street.

Fire crews at the garage fire attacking potential hot spots. (KSL TV) Fire crews at the garage fire attacking potential hot spots. (KSL TV) Fire crews at the garage fire attacking potential hot spots. (KSL TV) Fire crews at the garage fire attacking potential hot spots. (KSL TV) Fire crews at the garage fire attacking potential hot spots. (KSL TV) Fire crews at the garage fire attacking potential hot spots. (KSL TV)

McConaghie said the garage was completely burned, and the fire structurally damaged the home, but none of the flames entered the house.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The South Jordan Fire Department, Unified Fire Authority, and the Murray Fire Department also responded to the fire.

