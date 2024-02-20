On the Site:
Bovine Blog: Utah State Looks For Vengeance Against No. 19 San Diego State

Feb 20, 2024, 3:20 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The reality of Mountain West basketball has hit home for Danny Sprinkle and his Utah State Aggies. Following a 20-point loss at Colorado State, the largest margin of defeat this year, USU aims to get the cart back on the tracks against another MW blue-blood in San Diego State.

In a fight for first place in the MW, the Aggies (21-5, 9-4) host No. 19 SDSU (20-6, 9-4) on Tuesday, February 20, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

Utah State is 8-19 all-time against SDSU, including an 81-67 loss at Viejas Arena on February 3. USU looks to end a five-game losing streak to the Aztecs.

The Aggies are 11-1 at home this season but 5-5 all-time against San Diego State in the Spectrum.

Aztecs Bring Winning Pedigree To Logan

Less than a year removed from a 2023 NCAA Tournament run that saw the Aztecs reach the national title game last April, SDSU comes into the Spectrum led by Brian Dutcher in his seventh season with the program.

The Aggies come in with the league’s second-best offense (80.1 ppg), while San Diego State counters with the second-best scoring D (66.9 ppg) in the MW. The Aztecs are middle of the pack offensively, averaging 75.9 ppg. Utah State allows opponents just under 70 points a night. Ball control will be critical for the Aggies as the SDSU creates 7.7 steals per game.

San Diego State is led by the MW’s only 20+ point per game scorer, Jaedon LeDee. LeDee pours in 20.4 points while grabbing 8.2 rebounds a night. Reese Waters scores 11.2 points per game, with Micah Parrish (9.9 ppg) and Lamont Butler (9.5 ppg) rounding out the top four scorers.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

