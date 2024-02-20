On the Site:
Boozer, Williams, Kirilenko, Okur Return For Jazz Decade Night

Feb 20, 2024, 4:00 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Four All-Stars will return to Utah as the Jazz celebrate their 2000s rosters against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams, Andrei Kirilenko, and Mehmet Okur will all be in Utah to celebrate the decade as the Jazz honor the top names from the franchise’s first 50 seasons.

The four players will also take part in an alternate broadcast of Thursday’s game alongside Jazz legend Thurl Bailey on the Jazz+ streaming platform.

Jazz Celebrate 2000s Rosters

The 2000s celebration will feature some of the best players in Jazz history returning to Salt Lake City for the first time in more than a decade.

While Boozer, Williams, and Okur have been semi-regular guests at Jazz games, Kirilenko has been largely absent since retiring from the NBA in 2015.

The four Jazz legends earned six All-Star selections during their time in Utah and headlined the last roster to make the Western Conference Finals in 2007.

Boozer, a two-time All-Star in Utah averaged 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals in 354 appearances with the team.

Williams was also named to two All-Star teams as a Jazzman and averaged 17.3 points, 9.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds over six seasons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Okur was an All-Star in 2007 and averaged 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in seven seasons in Utah.

Kirilenko was named an All-Star in 2004 and averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.4 steals in 681 appearances with the Jazz.

All four players were ranked in the top 12 of the KSL Sports Top 50 Jazz Players of All-Time list.

Fans in attendance will be able to pick up a free poster celebrating the 2000s rosters, and can purchase limited-edition hats and sweatshirts embellished with baby blue bubble lettering and the iconic purple mountainscape.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

