Real Salt Lake Hits South Beach For Season Opener Against Messi, Inter Miami CF

Feb 20, 2024, 4:05 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RSL will kick off its 2024 season against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

Real Salt Lake will get its first look at Messi in the MLS since he joined the league in July 2023.

RSL To Play High Profile Match In Season Opener

Prior to Messi’s arrival midway through the 2023 season, Inter Miami sat at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a record of 5-14-3.

When the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner threw on the pink jersey, Miami went 4-4-4 and won the Leagues Cup with Messi playing limited minutes.

The early season struggles were too much to come back from and Inter Miami failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Real Salt Lake made the MLS Cup Playoffs as the fifth seed in the West with a record of 14-12-8.

Despite getting bounced in the first round by Houston, there was a lot of hope for RSL’s future as young pieces and new additions get more time on the pitch.

Diego Luna is a player whom Real fans are looking forward to seeing grow in 2024. After ending the 2023 season on a good run of form, Luna said he’s ready to take on an increased role in 2024.

“Last year, I showed a glimpse of who I can be and the player I am,” Luna said. “There’s still a lot to come. There are a lot of goals for me this year. I want to produce for RSL and be that main guy to rely on when things get tough.”

RELATED: Diego Luna Ready To Be ‘That Guy’, Committed To RSL

Real Salt Lake Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid joined the KSL Sports Zone on Tuesday to discuss the season opener and Inter Miami CF.

“I think people are really fired up,” Schmid said. “It’s obviously exciting to get the season going again. The opponent is giving everyone a little extra motivation for sure.”

Inter Miami has made some newer additions to the roster in recent months. Most notably, five-time La Liga champion Luis Suárez.

Suárez and Messi played together for Barcelona from 2014 to 2020. Now, they look to take the MLS by storm in 2024.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

