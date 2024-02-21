On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

No injuries reported in St. George apartment fire

Feb 20, 2024, 7:59 PM | Updated: 8:47 pm

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in St. George. (St. George Fire Departm...

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in St. George. (St. George Fire Department)

(St. George Fire Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Fire officials in St. George said no injuries were reported in an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Robert Stoker, with the St. George Fire Department, said the fire occurred in the area of the 2600 block and 620 North just before 5 p.m. The apartment was a single unit of a three-plex apartment complex.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered smoke coming from the garage, front door and attic. Crews were able to make entry into the home and into the garage.

A 12-year-old boy was the only occupant inside the home at the time. Stoker said the boy noticed the smoke and was able to safely get out of the home. Additionally, Stoker also said a passerby noticed the smoke coming and called 911.

Stoker said the attic had firewalls between the units, keeping the fire limited to one unit.

The fire appears to be accidental, according to Stoker. He said there was heavy fire damage in the garage and smoke damage throughout the home, and the family will be displaced for sometime. The people living in the units on both sides of where the fire took place were allowed to return to their homes.

Stoker said 620 North and 2720 East were both closed for a time Tuesday, but have since reopened.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A call about a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in St. George ended with a couple of arr...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

St. George police arrest man wanted in connection with Colorado attempted murder case

A call about a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in St. George ended with a couple of arrests, including one person wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Colorado.

15 minutes ago

The Ogden George Eccles Dinosaur Park is expanding, but in doing so is affecting surrounding organi...

Mike Anderson

Ogden’s dinosaur park to expand, creating challenges for other nearby organizations

The Ogden George Eccles Dinosaur Park is expanding, but in doing so is affecting surrounding organizations. How is Ogden is managing the shuffle?

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley takes a question from an audience member during a tow...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Nikki Haley to visit Utah next week ahead of Super Tuesday presidential caucus votes

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will visit Utah next Wednesday, ahead of the state's GOP presidential preference poll during caucus meetings on Super Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Utah Capitol building...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL-TV

Bill to ‘simplify’ lawsuit over Utah’s abortion trigger ban passes House committee

The Utah legislature is advancing a bill that would undo the law that banned Utah's abortion clinics from getting licenses. That law is currently on hold anyway while it's tied up in a lawsuit.

3 hours ago

A new program started by Intermountain Health will allow any police K-9 injured in the line of duty...

Alex Cabrero

New Life Flight program will fly police dogs injured in the line of duty

A new program by Intermountain Health will allow for any police K-9 injured in the line of duty to be flown by Life Flight to receive medical treatment.

3 hours ago

A rendering of the Provo temple after announced renovations, which will be called the Utah Rock Can...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ announces name change for Provo temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that the temple serving BYU students and missionaries at the Provo Utah Missionary Training Center, along with other members, will be renamed as part of its reconstruction.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

No injuries reported in St. George apartment fire