No injuries reported in St. George apartment fire

ST. GEORGE — Fire officials in St. George said no injuries were reported in an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Robert Stoker, with the St. George Fire Department, said the fire occurred in the area of the 2600 block and 620 North just before 5 p.m. The apartment was a single unit of a three-plex apartment complex.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered smoke coming from the garage, front door and attic. Crews were able to make entry into the home and into the garage.

A 12-year-old boy was the only occupant inside the home at the time. Stoker said the boy noticed the smoke and was able to safely get out of the home. Additionally, Stoker also said a passerby noticed the smoke coming and called 911.

Stoker said the attic had firewalls between the units, keeping the fire limited to one unit.

The fire appears to be accidental, according to Stoker. He said there was heavy fire damage in the garage and smoke damage throughout the home, and the family will be displaced for sometime. The people living in the units on both sides of where the fire took place were allowed to return to their homes.

Stoker said 620 North and 2720 East were both closed for a time Tuesday, but have since reopened.