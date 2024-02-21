One woman dead, two people injured after Weber County crash

WEST HAVEN — A woman was killed and two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Weber County Tuesday night.

Sgt. Terance Lavely with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the intersection of 4000 South and Midland Drive at approximately 9:08 p.m.

A green Chevrolet Blazer was traveling south on Midland Drive while a white Tesla was in the northbound lane preparing to turn left onto 4000 South. Lavely said the Tesla turned in front of the Blazer, which hit the Tesla on the front passenger door.

The young adult woman in the front passenger seat died at the scene while receiving medical attention. The woman who was driving the Tesla and an infant were taken to an area hospital and were reported to be in good condition with minor injuries.

The Blazer had four occupants, and its driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Lavely said all four were taken to area hospitals by personal vehicles as a precaution.

Impairment was not considered to be a factor in the crash, and the Weber-Metro CRASH team was on scene for several hours Tuesday night.

Deputies did not release the identity of the woman who died, pending notification of her family and their ongoing investigation.