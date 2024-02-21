On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One woman dead, two people injured after Weber County crash

Feb 21, 2024, 5:51 AM | Updated: 6:57 am

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

WEST HAVEN — A woman was killed and two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Weber County Tuesday night.

Sgt. Terance Lavely with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the intersection of 4000 South and Midland Drive at approximately 9:08 p.m.

A green Chevrolet Blazer was traveling south on Midland Drive while a white Tesla was in the northbound lane preparing to turn left onto 4000 South. Lavely said the Tesla turned in front of the Blazer, which hit the Tesla on the front passenger door.

The young adult woman in the front passenger seat died at the scene while receiving medical attention. The woman who was driving the Tesla and an infant were taken to an area hospital and were reported to be in good condition with minor injuries.

The Blazer had four occupants, and its driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Lavely said all four were taken to area hospitals by personal vehicles as a precaution.

Impairment was not considered to be a factor in the crash, and the Weber-Metro CRASH team was on scene for several hours Tuesday night.

Deputies did not release the identity of the woman who died, pending notification of her family and their ongoing investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A homicide investigation in Tooele is proving so shocking, that even the most seasoned police veter...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Police expert: 9-year-old arrested in Tooele homicide investigation not too young to be charged

A homicide investigation in Tooele is proving so shocking, that even the most seasoned police veterans say they've never seen anything like it.

8 hours ago

Sandy police confirmed Tuesday that they made 19 arrests in a suspected identity theft ring with as...

Andrew Adams

Sandy police break up ID theft and fraud ring with as many as 200 victims around the state

Sandy police confirmed Tuesday that they made 19 arrests in a suspected identity theft ring with as many as 200 victims around the state.

8 hours ago

Sen. Curt Bramble and members of a Senate committee talk about a bill designed to keep elected offi...

Daniella Rivera

Should you get to see elected officials’ calendars? These Utah lawmakers say no

The KSL Investigators are days away from going to court to argue for your right to see the Utah Attorney General's work calendar. As we fight for transparency, lawmakers are stepping in to make it so the public doesn't get to see this record of how officials spend their time.

8 hours ago

People gathered on the south steps of the Utah Capitol Tuesday night to let lawmakers know the acti...

Debbie Worthen

The Utah Legislature censured Natalie Cline last week; some say that action does not go far enough

People gathered on the south steps of the Utah Capitol Tuesday night to let lawmakers know the action they took last week against Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline didn't go far enough. 

8 hours ago

A call about a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in St. George ended with a couple of arr...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

St. George police arrest man wanted in connection with Colorado attempted murder case

A call about a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in St. George ended with a couple of arrests, including one person wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Colorado.

10 hours ago

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in St. George. (St. George Fire Departm...

Mark Jones

No injuries reported in St. George apartment fire

Fire officials in St. George said no injuries were reported in a apartment fire Tuesday afternoon.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

One woman dead, two people injured after Weber County crash