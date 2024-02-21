Locals In MLB: Former Utah High Schoolers Show Personality In Chicago White Sox Video

GLENDALE, Arizona – Spring Training workouts are underway across Arizona and Florida, with nearly 30 players from Utah throwing on the spikes to battle for a roster spot this summer.

At the Chicago White Sox camp in Glendale, Arizona, three former Beehive prep stars are trying to earn an Opening Day roster spot. Former Riverton Silverwolf Joe Barlow joins third-year reliever Tanner Banks, fellow Riverton alum, in the bullpen after Barlow signed as a free agent this offseason. Another Silverwolf, this time of the Fremont variety, Ky Bush, looks to make his mark on the starting rotation after a lackluster 2023 that saw him traded to the Sox organization from the Los Angeles Angels in July.

Before taking the field, the White Sox social media team asked players to introduce themselves and share a fun fact.

roll call 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/WFb2h8hPBj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 16, 2024

Banks and Barlow are expected to make the Opening Day roster, while the road to a spot on the 26-man roster for Bush is a little more cloudy. The 6’6 lefthander will likely begin the season at Double-A Birmingham, where he finished 2023, or with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.

The White Sox open their spring training schedule on Friday, February 23, against the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. MT.

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins/Riverton HS

MLB – (Chicago White Sox)

The Chicago White Sox selected the 6’1 lefthander in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Fun Fact: “If I could spend all my time in the mountains, I would.”

Career Stats: 2 Yrs | 67 Games | 3-4 | 3.79 ERA | 114 IP | 51 K | 34 BB | 1.23 WHIP

Joe Barlow | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins/Riverton HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox

Sox inform that Jesse Chavez, Nicholas Padilla, Joe Barlow, Fraser Ellard and Alex Speas are expected to pitch in Friday’s Cactus League opener against the Cubs. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) February 19, 2024

The Texas Rangers took Barlow in the 11th round of the 2016 draft. Barlow made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Rangers. He signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent after electing free agency following the 2023 season.

Fun Fact: “I have ten siblings.”

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 79 Games | 4-4 | 3.05 ERA | 73.2 IP | 61 K | 27 BB | 1.0 WHIP

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

Double-A Birmingham – (Chicago White Sox)

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. Bush was traded to the Chicago White Sox organization at the July trade deadline of 2023. He finished the season at Double-A Birmingham.

Fun Fact: “I can play the piano.”

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL Sports’ coverage of locals in MLB can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24