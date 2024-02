Utah High School Boys & Girls Basketball Streaming Guide: 2A/3A Tournaments

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – It’s time for high school playoff basketball as the 2A and 3A boys and girls tournaments are now at a centralized location. The 2A tournament is at Southern Utah University. The 3A tournament is at Sevier Valley Center.

KSL Sports is your exclusive streaming home of UHSAA Championship events. Every game can be streamed, here and on the KSL Sports App.

*NOTE: Each time is approximate. Games can have delayed start times if the previous game went longer than expected.

2A Boys & Girls Basketball Tournament @ SUU

Thursday, February 22

No. 5 North Summit vs. No. 4 South Sevier – Boys Quarterfinal – 9:30 AM

No. 8 Grand County vs. No. 1 Kanab – Boys Quarterfinal – 11:10 AM

No. 7 Duchesne vs. No. 2 American Prep WV – Boys Quarterfinal – 12:50 PM

No. 6 Rockwell vs. No. 3 Enterprise – Boys Quarterfinal – 2:30 PM

No. 6 Duchesne vs No. 3 Draper APA – Girls Quarterfinal – 4:10 PM

No. 10 Enterprise vs. No. 2 Kanab – Girls Quarterfinal – 5:50 PM

No. 8 Intermountain Christian vs. No. 1 North Summit – Girls Quarterfinal – 7:30 PM

No. 5 South Sevier vs. No. 4 Beaver – Girls Quarterfinal – 9:10 PM

Friday, February 23

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Consolation Game 33 – 9:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Consolation Game 32 – 11:10 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Consolation Game 32 – 12:50 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Consolation Game 33 – 2:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Semifinal Game 29 – 4:10 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Semifinal Game 30 – 5:50 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Semifinal Game 29 – 7:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Semifinal Game 30 – 9:10 PM

Saturday, February 24

TBD vs. TBD – Girls 5th & 6th Place Game – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys 5th & 6th Place Game – 11:40 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Girls 3rd & 4th Place Game – 1:20 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys 3rd & 4th Place Game – 3:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Championship Game – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Championship Game – 7:00 PM

3A Boys & Girls Basketball Tournament @ SVC

Thursday, February 22

No. 5 Richfield vs. No. 4 Manti – Boys Quarterfinal – 9:30 AM

No. 9 American Heritage vs. No. 1 South Summit – Boys Quarterfinal – 11:10 AM

No. 10 Judge Memorial vs. No. 2 Emery – Boys Quarterfinal – 12:50 PM

No. 11 Union vs. No. 3 Ogden – Boys Quarterfinal – 2:30 PM

No. 6 Juab vs. No. 3 Carbon – Girls Quarterfinal – 4:10 PM

No. 7 Canyon View vs. No. 2 Richfield – Girls Quarterfinal – 5:50 PM

No. 8 Summit Academy vs. No. 1 Grantsville – Girls Quarterfinal – 7:30 PM

No. 5 Emery vs. No. 4 Judge Memorial – Girls Quarterfinal – 9:10 PM

Friday, February 23

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Consolation Game 33 – 9:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Consolation Game 32 – 11:10 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Consolation Game 32 – 12:50 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Consolation Game 33 – 2:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Semifinal Game 29 – 4:10 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Semifinal Game 30 – 5:50 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Semifinal Game 29 – 7:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Semifinal Game 30 – 9:10 PM

Saturday, February 24

TBD vs. TBD – Girls 5th & 6th Place Game – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys 5th & 6th Place Game – 11:40 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Girls 3rd & 4th Place Game – 1:20 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys 3rd & 4th Place Game – 3:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Girls Championship Game – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Boys Championship Game – 7:00 PM

