Rudy Gobert, Girlfriend Julia Bonilla Expecting A Baby

Feb 21, 2024, 1:55 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Julia Bonilla.

Bonilla announced her pregnancy on Instagram during All-Star weekend while she and Gobert vacationed together.

The post shows photos of Bonilla and Gobert on the beach with the caption, “The better half of us.”

Rudy Gobert, Julia Bonilla Expecting Baby

Bonilla, who also hails from France has been sharing photos of herself at Minnesota Timberwolves games throughout the season.

She and Gobert spent Christmas together before announcing their pregnancy during the All-Star break.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabnl)

Gobert has traditionally kept his personal life private since joining the NBA, making the pregnancy announcement an unusual behind-the-scenes look.

No due date has been announced, and this is the couple’s first child.

Gobert Favorite To Earn Fourth DPOY

Though Gobert wasn’t named an All-Star for the second consecutive season, the 31-year-old is the mid-season favorite to earn the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Gobert won the award three times as a member of the Jazz and has led the Timberwolves to the top-ranked defense in the NBA this season.

The French big man is averaging 13.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 65 percent from the floor.

Gobert last won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021.

Winning the award for the fourth time with tie Gobert with Ben Wallace and Dikemebe Mutombo for the most all-time in the NBA.

