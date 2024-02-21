On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Varda capsule to land in Utah desert in historic first for commercial space programs

Feb 21, 2024, 3:15 PM | Updated: 5:15 pm

Varda capsule reentry drawing...

Reding of Varda’s W-series 1 capsule during planned reentry; the capsule is expected to land in the Utah desert on Wednesday. (Varda Space Industries)

(Varda Space Industries)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSL.com

DUGWAY — A small capsule is set to touchdown in Utah’s west desert on Wednesday, bringing with it important data collected in space by a California-based company.

Varda Space Industries was approved for the nation’s first-ever Part 450 reentry license from the Federal Aviation Administration last week, a process intended to streamline commercial space activity.

Delian Asparouhov, co-founder of Varda Space Industries, went to West High School in Salt Lake City and is excited to bring this first landing to a place where he still has family ties.

“It felt like it was the perfect place to land and, obviously, it was great for me to have this hometown connection to our landing spot,” he said.

SpaceX transporter launch

SpaceX Transporter-8 rideshare mission in June 2023 carries Varda’s W-Series 1 capsule into orbit. (Varda Space Industries)

Varda’s W-Series 1 capsule was taken into orbit by a SpaceX Transporter-8 rideshare mission in June 2023 to test the production of chemical compounds in microgravity. The lack of gravity allows Varda to formulate compounds that traditional manufacturing processes cannot, with applications for pharmaceuticals and materials like fiber optics.

“Gravity is one of the four fundamental forces of physics,” Asparouhov explained, “and removing it from a chemical system really changes how that system operates.”

He compares the difference to a candle lit on the ground versus in space. With gravity, you can feel the hot air rising above the flame, but the effect is different in space, radiating from the candle wick.

“In zero gravity, things are very calm and stable, in terms of how they move even when you’re heating them up,” he said. “Being able to make more precise chemicals is very valuable.”

The Part 450 rule for reentry licensing was issued in September 2020 as part of the FAA’s efforts to streamline and increase flexibility in commercial space launches and reentry regulations.

The company was hoping to land the pod within the first few months after launch, according to Asparouhov, but “unexpected” barriers to licensing arose. The FAA granted the reentry approval on Feb. 14.

“Ultimately, I think it just comes down to the fact that this really was the first time in U.S. history that this type of operation was being conducted by a commercial company,” Asparouhov said.

Landing attempt

If given the green light Wednesday, the company’s small pod attached to a Rocket Lab-produced spacecraft, will descend toward an elliptical landing site 320,000 acres at the Utah Test and Training Range and neighboring Dugway Proving Ground west of Salt Lake City.

Varda landing zone

The projected landing area for Varda’s W-Series 1 capsule, is scheduled to land at the Utah Test and Training Range on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. (FAA)

The site had special requirements, according to the FAA. It must accommodate a 500-square-mile landing area, with restricted airspace to provide separation from commercial and civilian air traffic, and “a flat recovery area, free from hills or terrain features that would prevent recovery operations or would damage the capsule by imparting a tumbling action at touchdown.”

With such narrow specifications, the Utah sight stood out as the best candidate.

The capsule itself is a small aluminum cone about 3 feet in diameter, 2.5 feet tall, and weighing less than 200 pounds. A NASA-developed heat shield material coats the outside to protect the product from heat damage on reentry.

At around 60 miles from the center of the proposed landing area, the capsule is expected to be at an altitude of 148,000 ft above sea level, traveling at Mach 10.5 or around 8,000 miles per hour.

The pod slows and descends, triggering an explosion to deploy an initial parachute when it reaches an altitude of 16,400 feet. That parachute, expected to be open for 8 seconds, will pull the main chute from the pod before two small time-delayed explosives cut the line between the first and main chute.

Varda's parachute plan

This drawing shows Varda’s W-Series 1 capsule plan to deploy parachutes ahead of touchdown in Utah’s west desert on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. (FAA)

Once the pod touches down safely, Varda will send helicopters to pick it up, flying it back to the control center in a hammock-like sling underneath the aircraft.

Touchdown is expected at 2:40 p.m. MST.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

An Indian Space Research Organisation rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander lifts off from ...

Kristin Fisher and Jackie Wattles, CNN

Why it’s so difficult to land on the moon, even five decades after Apollo

Hundreds of thousands of miles beyond Earth, a phone booth-size spacecraft is en route to take on a challenge no vehicle launched from the United States has attempted in more than 50 years.

30 minutes ago

Fewer than two in five people in the US have gotten the flu vaccine this season, according to CDC e...

Eliza Pace

New study shows alternating arm for vaccine doses may improve immunity

With two-dose vaccinations, getting one shot in each arm may improve immunity up to four-fold, a new study shows. 

6 hours ago

This illustration provided by the European Southern Observatory in February 2024, depicts the recor...

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Astronomers find what may be the universe’s brightest object with a black hole devouring a sun a day

Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.

1 day ago

An artist's illustration depicts the Earth-observing ERS-2 satellite in orbit. The satellite is exp...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

A 5,000-pound satellite is expected to fall to Earth this week

A European Space Agency satellite is expected to reenter and largely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere on Wednesday morning.

1 day ago

The European Union has launched a formal investigation into TikTok. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty I...

Anna Cooban

The EU opens formal probe into TikTok over protection of children

The European Union has launched a formal investigation into TikTok to determine whether the company is doing enough to protect minors on its platform as well as examine other suspected violations of the bloc’s landmark Digital Services Act.

2 days ago

Andrew Holmes, a West Jordan Middle School Teacher in his classroom using AI to teach students....

Kiersten Nunez

Empowering education: A Utah school district embraces AI in the classroom

In a forward-looking initiative, educators in the Jordan School District are incorporating artificial intelligence into their classrooms.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Varda capsule to land in Utah desert in historic first for commercial space programs