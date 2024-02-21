On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Owner claims dog was paralyzed at Las Vegas grooming shop, others come forward with similar claims

Feb 21, 2024, 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:33 pm

Several dog owners in Las Vegas are accusing a groomer of mistreating their pets. (KTNV)...

Several dog owners in Las Vegas are accusing a groomer of mistreating their pets. (KTNV)

(KTNV)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALYSSA BETHENCOURT, CNN


CNN

 CNN — Several dog owners in Las Vegas are accusing a groomer of mistreating their pets.

Makisha Davis is one of the people claiming her dog, Tuffy, was injured while being groomed at Lucky’s Pet Grooming and Boutique.

“Now I just imagine, like what could have happened to my dog. I’m thinking they slammed her on her back or they tried to force her to sit down. They did something to her,” Davis said.

Tuffy, a 4-year-old maltese yorkie mix, had been a client at the grooming salon for years, but in December, Davis claims her dog was paralyzed while at the shop.

“What did you guys do to my dog?,” Davis asked the owner in a video she filmed at the salon.

“I’m looking at her legs and her legs are straight, not a bend to them at all,” Davis said.

After questioning the staff, Davis said she didn’t get any direct answers.

“The lady says you gave her to us like this and I’m like no, I didn’t. I did not give my dog to you like this,” Davis said.

A visit to the veterinarian determined 4-year-old Tuffy had a ruptured disk in her back. Davis said the veterinarian told her surgery would cost upwards of $10,000.

“I had to make the decision to put her down,” Davis said.

‘A lack of evidence’

Davis reported the incident to animal control, but was told there was nothing that could be done because of a lack of evidence.

A Las Vegas television station contacted animal control for the City of Las Vegas and received this response regarding the incident:

“Animal Protection Services was contacted after the owner chose to have the animal humanely euthanized by their veterinarian. The animal was given to the groomer by the owner without the animal stepping foot on the floor. Animal Protection Services investigators cannot determine at this time whether the animal could utilize their hind legs upon arriving at the grooming facility. At this time, there is no evidence to substantiate beyond a reasonable doubt that the animal was injured at the grooming facility.”

Other clients of Lucky’s Pet Grooming and Boutique, claim they had similar experiences with their pets being injured at the shop.

“If I would’ve got justice the day that I asked for justice, there wouldn’t be no second, third, fourth victim cause there’s more victims than just my dog,” said Margarita Bicana.

Bicana says her dog, Turbina, entered the facility in perfect health, but walked out with a fractured lower jaw .

A search on Google shows the once highly-rated shop is now overwhelmed with 1-star reviews. Several owners shared pictures, videos, and comments of what happened to their dogs.

“It is just practiced behavior that they get away with,” Davis said.

Spread awareness

Davis blames herself for not realizing something was wrong sooner and plans to take action and spread awareness, in hopes that no other pet or pet owner will have to experience what she’s gone through.

“There will be consequences and when the consequences come, they’ll know exactly what it is,” Davis said.

The television station spoke with the owner of Lucky’s Pet Grooming and Boutique. She decided to not go on camera but says the allegations are not true.

The station also followed up with animal control and inquired about previous investigations. The City of Las Vegas is looking into the request.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

metal container with slides frozen in the bottom...

Laura Ungar, Science Writer

How Alabama court ruling that frozen embryos are children could affect IVF

The Alabama Supreme Court recently ruled that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law. This is raising concerns about how the decision could affect in vitro fertilization, commonly known as IVF.

58 minutes ago

FILE...

Gene Johnson, Associated Press

Seattle officer who struck and killed graduate student from India won’t face felony charges

Prosecutors in Washington state said Wednesday they will not file felony charges against a Seattle police officer who struck and killed a graduate student from India while responding to an overdose call.

3 hours ago

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, movie...

Associated Press

Jury selection begins for trial of ‘Rust’ armorer in fatal 2021 shooting by Alec Baldwin

Prosecutors are pursuing accountability in the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western movie “Rust."

3 hours ago

An Indian Space Research Organisation rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander lifts off from ...

Kristin Fisher and Jackie Wattles, CNN

Why it’s so difficult to land on the moon, even five decades after Apollo

Hundreds of thousands of miles beyond Earth, a phone booth-size spacecraft is en route to take on a challenge no vehicle launched from the United States has attempted in more than 50 years.

3 hours ago

FILE - MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell talks to reporters at the Republican National Committe...

Steve Karnowski, Associated Press

Federal judge affirms MyPillow’s Mike Lindell must pay $5M in election data dispute

A federal judge has affirmed a $5 million arbitration award against MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell.

3 hours ago

Don Steven McDougal is suspected to be responsible for the death of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham. ...

Andy Rose, Elizabeth Wolfe, Raja Razek, Holly Yan, Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

Suspect in death of Audrii Cunningham charged with capital murder after her body was found

LIVINGSTON, Texas (CNN) — Don Steven McDougal, the family friend accused of killing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham in Livingston, Texas, is now charged with capital murder, according to court documents filed in Polk County on Wednesday. McDougal – who was already in jail in connection with an unrelated assault case – was ordered to be held […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Owner claims dog was paralyzed at Las Vegas grooming shop, others come forward with similar claims