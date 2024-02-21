On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Breeze Airways inaugurates new flight service from Ogden to Orange County, California

Feb 21, 2024, 3:35 PM | Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 8:27 am

Ogden Hinckley Airport (Ogden City)...

Ogden Hinckley Airport (Ogden City)

(Ogden City)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

OGDEN – Breeze Airways inaugurated its new service from Ogden to Orange County-Santa Ana on Wednesday. The new flight service connects sunny Southern California with northern Utah’s mountain landscape.

The new route will operate four times a week with service on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with fares starting from $44.

“As an Ogden native, I have seen how much this community has grown and continues to grow,” Breeze Airways’ CFO Trent Porter said. “OGD hasn’t had commercial air service in quite some time, and we’re happy to bring our Seriously Nice service and product offering to the communities in and around Ogden. Being able to visit the beautiful Southern California beaches, or even the family-friendly amusement park will make an easy, convenient, and affordable getaway that much more possible.”

Nestled against the mountains, Ogden is home to two ski resorts, various hiking and mountain biking trails and a historic downtown.

“We are proud to see Ogden-Hinckley Airport become a pivotal axis for travel and economic development,” said Mike McBride, Ogden city marketing and communications manager. “This partnership with Breeze Airlines underscores our city’s potential and marks a significant milestone in our community’s growth and connectivity.”

The flights are based at Ogden-Hinckley Airport, which serves as Ogden’s municipal airport.

“We are thrilled to offer convenient, direct, and affordable travel options to the Santa Ana and greater Los Angeles metro areas,” said Sara Toliver, president and CEO of Visit Ogden. “With direct access to world-class skiing at Snowbasin and Powder Mountain, as well as our vibrant farmer’s markets, engaging concert series, diverse hiking trails, paddleboarding adventures, and a wealth of summer outdoor recreation opportunities and events, we’re poised to provide memorable and cost-effective vacation experiences.”

Breeze Airways is also offering 20% off all roundtrip base fares to celebrate the company’s purchase of 10 additional Airbus A220s. Guests can access that discount by using the code “A220” at checkout by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 21. The discount will apply to all roundtrip fares from March 6 through Sept. 3.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

lights on top of a police vehicle in the dark...

Amie Schaeffer, KSL NewsRadio

Two killed in West Valley City car crash

Two people were killed on Wednesday night when their car collided with a semitruck in West Valley. 

36 minutes ago

Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, speaks alongside, from left, Tara Petito, Petito's stepmot...

Dakin Andone and Jean Casarez

Parents of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie reach settlement in emotional distress lawsuit, attorney says

The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached a settlement in a lawsuit, an attorney for the Laundries said, after Petito’s parents claimed the Laundries knew their son killed his fiancée during a cross-country road trip but intentionally withheld that information.

3 hours ago

a woman puts an arm around a taller man...

Debbie Worthen

Family launches foundation in remembrance of loved one who drowned in Puerto Rico

The BK Outreach effort is named after Ben Kerbs, who died while swimming in Puerto Rico. His family is healing through service.

12 hours ago

Matt Gephardt, journalists, looks as paper with a woman...

Matt Gephardt and Cimaron Neugebauer

Get Gephardt: Ticketmaster seizes back purchased seats

Imagine buying tickets to a show, then having the seller refuse to give them to you. That’s what happened to a Utah woman, when she got a refund she didn’t ask for.

12 hours ago

A group of young Filipino girls are excited...

Dan Rascon

Tabernacle Choir arrives in Philippines to continue ‘Hope’ world tour

There was celebration, music and dancing as the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square arrived in the Philippines to kick of the second segment of its Hope world tour.

12 hours ago

The mug shots of Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt obtained by KSL on Feb. 21 2024. It's expected th...

Shelby Lofton

Long-term therapy expected for Ruby Franke, Jodi Hildebrandt’s young victims

After their mother, Ruby Franke, and previous counselor Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced for aggravated child abuse, it's expected the Franke children will need long-term therapy to heal from the trauma they've endured.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Breeze Airways inaugurates new flight service from Ogden to Orange County, California