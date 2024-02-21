Ogden inaugurates new flight service from Ogden to Orange County, California

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Feb 21, 2024

BY ELIZA PACE


OGDEN – Breeze Airways inaugurated its new service from Ogden to Orange County-Santa Ana. The new flight service connects sunny southern California with northern Utah’s mountain landscape.

The new route will operate four times a week with service on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with fares starting from $44.

“As an Ogden native, I have seen how much this community has grown and continues to grow,” Breeze Airways’ CFO Trent Porter said. “OGD hasn’t had commercial air service in quite some time, and we’re happy to bring our Seriously Nice service and product offering to the communities in and around Ogden. Being able to visit the beautiful Southern California beaches, or even the family-friendly amusement park will make an easy, convenient, and affordable getaway that much more possible.”

Nestled against the mountains, Ogden is home to two ski resorts, various hiking and mountain biking trails, and a historic downtown.

“We are proud to see Ogden-Hinckley Airport become a pivotal axis for travel and economic development,” Mike McBride, marketing & communications manager with Ogden City, said. “This partnership with Breeze Airlines underscores our city’s potential and marks a significant milestone in our community’s growth and connectivity.”

The flights are based at Ogden-Hinckley Airport (OGD), which serves as Ogden’s municipal airport.

“We are thrilled to offer convenient, direct, and affordable travel options to the Santa Ana and greater Los Angeles metro areas,” Sara Toliver, president and CEO of Visit Ogden, said. “With direct access to world-class skiing at Snowbasin and Powder Mountain, as well as our vibrant farmer’s markets, engaging concert series, diverse hiking trails, paddleboarding adventures, and a wealth of summer outdoor recreation opportunities and events, we’re poised to provide memorable and cost-effective vacation experiences.”

Breeze Airways is also offering 20% off all roundtrip base fares to celebrate the company’s purchase of 10 additional Airbus A220s. Guests can access that discount by using the code “A220” at checkout by 11:59 on Feb. 21. The discount will apply to all roundtrip fares from March 6 through Sept. 3, 2024.

