Utah State Football Announces Addition Of Assistant Coaches

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson announced the addition of six coaches to his staff for the upcoming 2024 season.

The Aggies shared the news of the hires on Thursday, February 22.

“Staff changes are always difficult, but at the same time necessary in competitive college sports and the NFL,” Anderson said in a statement. “When you go through it, you want to make sure you meet all your needs, and I feel like we have done that in a huge way.

Anderson hired six new defensive coaches and one more on the offensive side of the ball.

Nate Dreiling will serve as Anderson’s new defensive coordinator. Dreiling will also oversee the defensive ends position group.

Under Dreiling, Cedric Douglas will be USU’s defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach. Kwame Agyeman will be the Aggies’ new safeties coach and Bobby McMillen will serve as Anderson’s linebackers coach.

On offense, Jimmy Beal will be Utah State’s new running backs coach.

“Jimmy brings energy offensively and connects us to the west coast. The defensive staff with the addition of Nate and the guys he’s brought in, they are all great teachers,” Anderson continued. “They are enthusiastic, they fit our footprint with our recruiting base, and they bring a tremendous amount of knowledge and work ethic to a defense that is hungry to get better. In my opinion, they are home run hires in every position,”

Dreiling will arrive in Logan after spending the last two years as defensive coordinator at New Mexico State. He’s spent four seasons as a defensive coordinator in college.

Douglas previously coached with Anderson at Arkansas State from 2017-18.

Last season, the Aggies posted a 6-7 record, including 4-4 in Mountain West Conference games. USU fell to Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Utah State opens its 2024 schedule at home against Robert Morris on August 31.

