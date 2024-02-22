Utah Utes Announce 2024 Spring Ball Coaches’ Clinic Keynote Speakers

SALT LAKE CITY – Spring Ball is just around the corner for Utah football and as such they announced their keynote speakers for their 2024 Coaches’ Clinic.

Former Utah football head coach Urban Meyer and pass rush specialist for the Denver Broncos Jamar Cain have been tapped to impart their knowledge to middle school and high school football coaches in the state of Utah.

Registration is open now with early-bird pricing through March 9. The event is set to take place on Saturday, March 23.

Further details about Utah’s spring practices and “22 Forever” spring game have yet to be announced.

More About Utah Football’s Keynote Speakers

Most Utah fans are familiar by now with Urban Meyer’s connections and continued love for the program.

The current Fox Sports analyst took over the Utes back in 2003 after long time head coach Ron McBride retired. The little-known (then) coach out of Bowling Green sky-rocketed Utah football into the national conversation “busting” the Bowl Championship Series in his second and final season in Salt Lake City.

Since then, Meyer has gone on to lead the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes to various National Championships. Meyer even tried his hand, less successfully, in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Through all of that, Meyer has kept tabs over the years on Utah’s progress under current head coach Kyle Whittingham who served as his defensive coordinator and good friend before taking over the program.

Meyer’s continued interest in the Utes has increased a little more recently since his son-in-law was hired to be an offensive analyst after spending nine years with the Buckeyes.

Jamar Cain isn’t as strongly connected to the Utes, but likely has some familiarity through his various coaching stops.

In 2019 Cain was Arizona State’s defensive line coach when the Sun Devils visited Rice-Eccles Stadium that year. The Utes won that game 21-3.

Despite the loss, Cain did help the Sun Devils improve their defensive line play by a significant margin. (The were 74th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game and 64th in yards per carry in 2018. ASU moved up to 26th and 24th in the country in those categories upon his arrival in 2019.)

While he doesn’t work with either player directly, both offensive tackle Garret Boles and wide receiver Tim Patrick play for the Denver Broncos where he currently serves as a pass rush specialist.

