EA Sports Says College Football 25 Will Feature All 134 FBS Teams

Feb 22, 2024, 12:03 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYEA Sports announced that its revived college football video game will feature every Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program in 2024.

FBS teams in College Football 25

On February 15, EA Sports shared that the fan-favorite football game would officially return in 2024. The video game company first shared plans to revive the game in 2021.

RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game Teaser Released

A week later, it was confirmed that College Football 25 would feature every FBS team.

“They’re in the game. College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS schools #CFB25.” EA Sports posted via the game’s official X account.

Local FBS teams in College Football 25

The Beehive State will have three schools featured in the video game later this year, BYU, Utah, and Utah State.

BYU and Utah State shared their excitement for the game after EA Sports’ announcement.

“It’s in the game … and so are we!!” BYU football posted on X.

“Aggie Nation, we’re in the game!” USU football shared on social media.

College Football 25 and NIL

On February 22, players became eligible to opt into College Football 25, according to ESPN. Players who opt-in will reportedly receive $600 and a copy of the game via EA Sports’ NIL process.

“We feel very proud that we’ll be the largest program, likely the highest-spending program,” EA Sports vice president of business development Sean O’Brien told ESPN. “And really an inclusive opportunity with an equitable distribution of funds across the board.”

EA Sports plans to share a full reveal of College Football 25 in May.

RELATED STORIES

About College Football video game series

The College Football game series began in 1993.

In 1997, it took on the “NCAA Football” name after a licensing agreement with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). NCAA Football’s last version was released in 2013 as “NCAA Football 14.”

In July 2013, the NCAA and Electronic Arts were unable to continue their agreement due to legal battles regarding the name, image, and likeness of players.

With the current landscape in college athletics and NIL opportunities for players, the game is primed for its impending revival.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL Sports

