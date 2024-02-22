On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Local Players At 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Feb 22, 2024, 12:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local college football products received invitations to participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine as part of the pre-draft process.

How to watch NFL Scouting Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, in Indianapolis, Indiana. In January, the league announced that the Combine would stay in Indianapolis in 2025 as well.

The event will take place from February 26 to March 4. Live drills will be televised from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3.

RELATED: BYU, Utah Football Players Invited To NFL Scouting Combine

Here’s how you can watch the NFL Scouting Combine:

NFL Scouting Combine Schedule

Thursday, February 29 at 1 p.m. (MT)

Defensive Lineman/Linebackers

Friday, March 1 at 1 p.m. (MT)

Defensive Backs/Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m (MT)

Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers/Running Backs

Sunday, March 3 at 11 a.m. (MT)

Offensive Lineman

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+

Local players at NFL Scouting Combine

A total of 321 athletes were invited to the 2024 Combine, including the following players with ties to the state of Utah:

RELATED: Local Players Impress At 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Former Utah Utes

  • Devaughn Vele – Wide Receiver
  • Keaton Bills – Offensive Lineman
  • Sataoa Laumea – Offensive Lineman
  • Jonah Elliss – Defensive Lineman
  • Cole Bishop – Defensive Back
  • Sione Vaki – Defensive Back

Former BYU Cougars

  • Kedon Slovis – Quarterback
  • Kingsley Suamataia – Offensive Lineman
  • Ryan Rehkow – Punter

During the NFL Scouting Combine, draft prospects undergo a series of evaluations. Some of the tests are on-field work and drills. In addition to the football evaluations, players interview with NFL teams and undergo medical testing.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports Says College Football 25 Will Feature All 134 FBS Teams

EA Sports announced that its revived college football video game will feature every Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program in 2024.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Announce 2024 Spring Ball Coaches’ Clinic Keynote Speakers

Spring Ball is just around the corner for Utah football and as such they announced their keynote speakers for their 2024 Coaches' Clinic.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Announces Addition Of Assistant Coaches

Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson announced the addition of six coaches to his staff for the upcoming 2024 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How A Life-Saving Run Led A Utah Teacher To The Tokyo Marathon And Beyond

When Kim Cowart was a teen, she’d do anything to get out of exercising - especially running.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Chargers Hiring Former Utah Coach Kiel McDonald To Lead Running Backs

The Chargers reportedly plan to hire former Utah running back coach Kiel McDonald to the same position on Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Falls To Inter Miami CF On Road In MLS Season Opener

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 season with a loss to Inter Miami CF. Miami dominated time of possession on the way to the 2-0 win.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

How To Watch Local Players At 2024 NFL Scouting Combine