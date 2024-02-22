How To Watch Local Players At 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local college football products received invitations to participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine as part of the pre-draft process.

How to watch NFL Scouting Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, in Indianapolis, Indiana. In January, the league announced that the Combine would stay in Indianapolis in 2025 as well.

The event will take place from February 26 to March 4. Live drills will be televised from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3.

RELATED: BYU, Utah Football Players Invited To NFL Scouting Combine

Here’s how you can watch the NFL Scouting Combine:

NFL Scouting Combine Schedule

Thursday, February 29 at 1 p.m. (MT)

Defensive Lineman/Linebackers

Friday, March 1 at 1 p.m. (MT)

Defensive Backs/Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m (MT)

Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers/Running Backs

Sunday, March 3 at 11 a.m. (MT)

Offensive Lineman

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+

A total of six Utah Utes and three BYU Cougars have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. 🔥#GoUtes #GoCougs #LocalsInTheNFL https://t.co/lfFKKyzKkH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 13, 2024

Local players at NFL Scouting Combine

A total of 321 athletes were invited to the 2024 Combine, including the following players with ties to the state of Utah:

RELATED: Local Players Impress At 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Former Utah Utes

Devaughn Vele – Wide Receiver

Keaton Bills – Offensive Lineman

Sataoa Laumea – Offensive Lineman

Jonah Elliss – Defensive Lineman

Cole Bishop – Defensive Back

Sione Vaki – Defensive Back

Former BYU Cougars

Kedon Slovis – Quarterback

Kingsley Suamataia – Offensive Lineman

Ryan Rehkow – Punter

During the NFL Scouting Combine, draft prospects undergo a series of evaluations. Some of the tests are on-field work and drills. In addition to the football evaluations, players interview with NFL teams and undergo medical testing.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland