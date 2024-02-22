How To Watch Local Players At 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
Feb 22, 2024, 12:47 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local college football products received invitations to participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine as part of the pre-draft process.
How to watch NFL Scouting Combine
The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, in Indianapolis, Indiana. In January, the league announced that the Combine would stay in Indianapolis in 2025 as well.
The event will take place from February 26 to March 4. Live drills will be televised from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3.
Here’s how you can watch the NFL Scouting Combine:
NFL Scouting Combine Schedule
Thursday, February 29 at 1 p.m. (MT)
Defensive Lineman/Linebackers
Friday, March 1 at 1 p.m. (MT)
Defensive Backs/Tight Ends
Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m (MT)
Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers/Running Backs
Sunday, March 3 at 11 a.m. (MT)
Offensive Lineman
TV: NFL Network
Streaming: NFL+
Local players at NFL Scouting Combine
A total of 321 athletes were invited to the 2024 Combine, including the following players with ties to the state of Utah:
Former Utah Utes
- Devaughn Vele – Wide Receiver
- Keaton Bills – Offensive Lineman
- Sataoa Laumea – Offensive Lineman
- Jonah Elliss – Defensive Lineman
- Cole Bishop – Defensive Back
- Sione Vaki – Defensive Back
Former BYU Cougars
- Kedon Slovis – Quarterback
- Kingsley Suamataia – Offensive Lineman
- Ryan Rehkow – Punter
During the NFL Scouting Combine, draft prospects undergo a series of evaluations. Some of the tests are on-field work and drills. In addition to the football evaluations, players interview with NFL teams and undergo medical testing.
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.
