Jazz Host Hornets, Look To Snap Four-Game Slide

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the Charlotte Hornets as they look to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Jazz are winless since the trade deadline having suffered losses to the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, and two games to the Golden State Warriors before heading into the All-Star break.

The Hornets roll into Utah on a three-game winning streak.

Otto Porter Not With Jazz Roster

Recently acquired Otto Porter is not with the Jazz roster coming out of the All-Star break despite being acquired by the team at the trade deadline.

The 30-year-old has appeared in just 15 games this season and 23 overall over the last two years after signing a multi-year contract with Toronto Raptors.

Otto Porter Jr. is officially out and not with the @utahjazz ahead of tomorrow’s game against the @hornets. Jazz already have an open roster spot on the roster. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 22, 2024

Porter was dressed and in uniform for the Jazz in their last two home games but did not see the floor.

The two sides are reportedly exploring options on a potential buyout for the 11-year veteran.

Hornets Host Jazz On Surprising Win Streak

While the Jazz are winless in their last four outings the Hornets won their final three contests ahead of All-Star weekend.

After losing 10 straight games, the Hornets responded by holding their last three opponents to an average of 102.3 points per game, with an average win margin of 13.7.

Despite a poor season with the Dallas Mavericks, Grant Williams has provided a major spark for the Hornets since being acquired at the deadline.

The veteran forward is averaging 17.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 30 minutes per game off the bench.

How To Watch Jazz And Hornets

The Jazz will face the Hornets on Thursday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops