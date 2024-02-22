Lauri Markkanen Pins Layup On Glass, Throws Down Dunk On Other End

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen showed off his two-way ability in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

After denying a Miles Bridges’ layup attempt, Markkanen ran the floor and threw down a nasty one-hand dunk.

The Jazz capitalized off of two Charlotte turnovers in the opening minutes.

Markkanen scored five of the Jazz’s first 9 points as Utah jumped out to a 9-3 lead.

In addition to his two-way ability, Markkanen showed off his versatility on offense in the first. He started off with a make from deep and took it inside after that.

Collin Sexton was the only other Jazzman to score in the first five minutes of the game.

Sexton poured in nine points as Utah extended its lead to 14-5.

Jazz Host Hornets, Look To Snap Four-Game Slide

The Utah Jazz will host the Charlotte Hornets as they look to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Jazz are winless since the trade deadline having suffered losses to the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, and two games to the Golden State Warriors before heading into the All-Star break.

The Hornets roll into Utah on a three-game winning streak.

However, Charlotte sits in the East’s 13th seed with a record of 13-41. Their current streak marks the first time they’ve won more than two in a row this season.

After losing 10 straight games, the Hornets responded by holding their last three opponents to an average of 102.3 points per game, with an average win margin of 13.7.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are looking to avoid losing five straight for the first time this season.

