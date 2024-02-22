On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Crosses 2000 Career Points With Bucket Against No. 12 UCLA

Feb 22, 2024, 7:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Alissa Pili just joined the 2000 career points club after sinking a bucket against No. 12 UCLA at Pauley Pavilion. (The game is still in progress.)

Pili was sitting at exactly 1999 points after an 18-point game against Colorado last week, needing just one point to put her over the mark. Pili reached the milestone off the glass on an open shot.

Earlier in the year Pili hit 1000 career points just for her time at Utah against Cal and hit 1000 career points counting her time at USC last season against UC Riverside.

Utah Women’s Basketball: A Team Of Sharp Shooters

Pili isn’t the only Ute to hit a career milestone in points this season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Jenna Johnson (Oregon), Dasia Young (Weber State), and Gianna Kneepkens (Carroll College) have all joined the 1000 career points club in the 2023-24 season with Kennady McQueen flirting with the milestone.

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts was recently asked about what having so many athletes hitting that career milestone means to her program after Johnson joined the ranks a few weeks back.

“I think we’ve been fortunate in who we’ve recruited- not just talent, but good kids that have stayed and invested their heart and soul into this program,” Roberts said. “That’s what I’m most proud of is these guys are quality. I mean, Jenna can’t even talk about it and that’s not normal in today’s youth. It’s not something Jenna is going to be retweeting about herself. I can assure you of that, but that’s what our culture is about.”

To put things into further perspective, Utah averages 81.3 points per game compared to an opponent average of 60.4 points per game. That number puts the Utes at 13th in the country in scoring.

Additionally, the Utes shoot 48.9% from the field which ranks seventh in the country and shoots 37.7% from the three putting them nineth in the country.

Utah averages 11 made three-point shots per game putting them second in the country in that category.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Pins Layup On Glass, Throws Down Dunk On Other End

After denying a Miles Bridges' layup attempt, Lauri Markkanen ran the floor and threw down a nasty one-hand dunk.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tiger Woods’ Son Shoots 86 In Pre-Qualifier For PGA Tour Event

The PGA Tour will have to wait for the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods. In a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic, Charlie Woods shot 86.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Herbstreit, Fowler In EA Sports College Football Game That Feature Every FBS Team

The ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Herbstreit and network broadcaster Fowler will be voices in EA Sports college football video game.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Spencer Johnson Questionable Against K-State As He Prepares To Become Father

The status of BYU starter Spencer Johnson is in question as he welcomes his first child into the world.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Unfazed By Miami Loss, Eyes Set On St. Louis City SC

After the loss to Inter Miami CF, members of Real Salt Lake spoke on the season opener and what to expect from the club moving forward.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mehmet Okur Still Feels At Home In Utah

Mehmet Okur said he still feels at home in Utah where he spent seven years of his decade-long NBA career with the Jazz.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Crosses 2000 Career Points With Bucket Against No. 12 UCLA