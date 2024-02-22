Utah Women’s Basketball Star Crosses 2000 Career Points With Bucket Against No. 12 UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY – Alissa Pili just joined the 2000 career points club after sinking a bucket against No. 12 UCLA at Pauley Pavilion. (The game is still in progress.)

Pili was sitting at exactly 1999 points after an 18-point game against Colorado last week, needing just one point to put her over the mark. Pili reached the milestone off the glass on an open shot.

Earlier in the year Pili hit 1000 career points just for her time at Utah against Cal and hit 1000 career points counting her time at USC last season against UC Riverside.

Utah Women’s Basketball: A Team Of Sharp Shooters

Pili isn’t the only Ute to hit a career milestone in points this season.

Jenna Johnson (Oregon), Dasia Young (Weber State), and Gianna Kneepkens (Carroll College) have all joined the 1000 career points club in the 2023-24 season with Kennady McQueen flirting with the milestone.

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts was recently asked about what having so many athletes hitting that career milestone means to her program after Johnson joined the ranks a few weeks back.

“I think we’ve been fortunate in who we’ve recruited- not just talent, but good kids that have stayed and invested their heart and soul into this program,” Roberts said. “That’s what I’m most proud of is these guys are quality. I mean, Jenna can’t even talk about it and that’s not normal in today’s youth. It’s not something Jenna is going to be retweeting about herself. I can assure you of that, but that’s what our culture is about.”

To put things into further perspective, Utah averages 81.3 points per game compared to an opponent average of 60.4 points per game. That number puts the Utes at 13th in the country in scoring.

Additionally, the Utes shoot 48.9% from the field which ranks seventh in the country and shoots 37.7% from the three putting them nineth in the country.

Utah averages 11 made three-point shots per game putting them second in the country in that category.

