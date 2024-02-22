On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Brice Sensabaugh, Jordan Clarkson Connect For Highlight Play In Transition

Feb 22, 2024, 8:16 PM

Feb 22, 2024, 8:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The rookie and the veteran combined to make a highlight in transition against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Brice Sensabaugh stole the Hornet’s pass, saved the ball, and received a flashy assist from none other than Jordan Clarkson.

The play gave Sensabaugh his first two points and Clarkson his third assist.

The rookie went into halftime with four points and a steal in his seven minutes of action.

Sensabaugh averages less than three minutes in his six career games but saw a bump into the rotation against Charlotte.

Fellow rookie Taylor Hendricks got the first start of his young career as well.

The youth movement didn’t pan out for Utah in the first half as they trailed by four at the break, 56-52.

Jazz Host Hornets, Look To Snap Four-Game Slide

The Utah Jazz will host the Charlotte Hornets as they look to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Jazz are winless since the trade deadline having suffered losses to the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, and two games to the Golden State Warriors before heading into the All-Star break.

The Hornets roll into Utah on a three-game winning streak.

However, Charlotte sits in the East’s 13th seed with a record of 13-41. Their current streak marks the first time they’ve won more than two in a row this season.

After losing 10 straight games, the Hornets responded by holding their last three opponents to an average of 102.3 points per game, with an average win margin of 13.7.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are looking to avoid losing five straight for the first time this season.

