Jazz Rookies Show Out In Third Quarter Against Hornets

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookies Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks put up highlight after highlight in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

It started just after halftime. Hendricks found George on the left wing for a catch-and-shoot three.

Just a few minutes later, Hendricks gave Jazz fans a rare defensive highlight.

The rookie rose up with Hornet’s high-flyer Miles Bridges and met him at the rim for his dunk attempt.

Hendricks got all ball and prevented the slam but the ball still rolled around the rim and in.

Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. pic.twitter.com/Uj6ehdAV3N — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 23, 2024

George came back with another highlight bucket,

After driving around the defense, George faded away from the paint and dropped in a beautiful tear-drop shot.

Hendricks played all over the court.

After going scoreless in the first half, Hendricks scored 12 points in the third.

The majority of his points came off of hustle plays and being in the right spot.

𝕄𝕒𝕞𝕞𝕒 𝕞𝕚𝕒! Here they go again! pic.twitter.com/VN0PBWSfEf — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 23, 2024

Let’s not forget Utah’s other rookie.

At the end of the third, Brice Sensabaugh made a defender fly by him with a pump fake before draining the buzzer-beater.

After trailing by four at the half, Utah went into the fourth quarter with a five-point lead.

You can’t stop the beat 🕺 but you can beat the buzzer 😏 https://t.co/Kn0TcbQhBO pic.twitter.com/RpLAhplTSi — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 23, 2024

Jazz Host Hornets, Look To Snap Four-Game Slide

The Utah Jazz will host the Charlotte Hornets as they look to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Jazz are winless since the trade deadline having suffered losses to the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, and two games to the Golden State Warriors before heading into the All-Star break.

The Hornets roll into Utah on a three-game winning streak.

However, Charlotte sits in the East’s 13th seed with a record of 13-41. Their current streak marks the first time they’ve won more than two in a row this season.

After losing 10 straight games, the Hornets responded by holding their last three opponents to an average of 102.3 points per game, with an average win margin of 13.7.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are looking to avoid losing five straight for the first time this season.

