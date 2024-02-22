Hornets Hand Jazz Fifth Straight Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz losing streak extended to five games after falling at home to the Charlotte Hornets 115-107.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points in his return from the All-Star break.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

First Quarter

The Jazz opened the game shooting just 1-6, but poor execution from the Hornets resulting in two turnovers gave the Jazz an early 9-3 lead.

Collin Sexton got off to a quick start scoring nine points on 2-2 shooting and 4-4 from the free-throw line.

The Hornets battled back taking a 25-20 lead as the Jazz shot just 2-13 from three in the first quarter.

After one the Jazz trailed the Hornets 34-26.

Second Quarter

The Jazz battled back opening the second quarter on a 12-5 run to close the deficit to one.

Rookie Brice Sensabaugh saw his first legitimate rotation minutes in the NBA and recorded four points on 2-3 shooting.

Lauri Markkanen had 13 points to lead the Jazz at the break while Grant Williams had 10 for the Hornets.

At the break, the Jazz trailed Charlotte 56-52.

Third Quarter

The Jazz got on track in the third quarter knocking down a pair of early threes, but struggled to get stops against the Hornets.

A Keyonte George three gave the Jazz a 75-74 lead midway through the third.

Taylor Hendricks had a huge third quarter scoring 12 points and grabbing four rebounds.

A Sensabaugh three at the buzzer gave the Jazz a 90-85 lead through three quarters.

Fourth Quarter

The Hornets retook a 95-94 lead with 7:49 left in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte extended their lead to eight behind a 14-0 run midway through the period.

The Hornets knocked down 20-42 from the three-point line while the Jazz shot just 9-37, and committed nine fewer turnovers.

The Jazz fell to the Hornets 115-107.

