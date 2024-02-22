On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Turnovers Tank No. 18 Utah Women's Basketball Against No. 12 UCLA

Feb 22, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 18 Utah women’s basketball is back on the road starting with the No. 12 UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion.

The Utes pulled off a big win last weekend at the Huntsman Center over No. 8 Colorado on a buzzer beater off the glass and now look to keep the momentum going as the regular season winds down into postseason play.

The Utes started the game down 12-0 to UCLA and things never got much better. Turnovers were a big culprit with Utah racking up 11 that led to a 39-25 halftime score in favor of the Bruins.

Turnovers continued to plague the Utes out of the half in addition to poor shooting resulting in an 82-52 win for No.12 UCLA.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

The Utes continue their stay in Los Angeles, this time to take on the No. 7 USC Trojans on Sunday, February 25. Tipoff will take place at 1:00 pm MT and will be available on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Lineups Utah Women Vs. UCLA

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. UCLA

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 20 points
  • Rebound Leader: Alissa Pili – 11 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 3 assists

Alissa Pili finished as the leading scorer for the Utes going 5-13 from the field, and 10-10 from the line. While not Pili’s best night, she did reach 2000 career points against the Bruins in addition to earning a double double as the team leader in rebounds with 11.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Kennady McQueen came in as Utah’s second leading scorer with 11 points.

No other Ute came within double digit scoring.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. UCLA

The Utah women had an off-shooting day against UCLA going 32% from the field while shooting 20% from the three, and 88% from their trips to the line.

The Utes were particularly careless with the ball against the Bruins racking up 20 turnovers that resulted in 26 UCLA points. Typically a great assists team, Utah only recorded nine compared to the Bruin’s 24 for the entire night.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast and The Saturday Show on The KSL Sports Zone.

