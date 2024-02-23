Real Salt Lake Loses Rookie Kevin Bonilla For Rest Of 2024 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake shared that rookie defender Kevin Bonilla is out for the 2024 MLS season after undergoing surgery for a knee injury.

RSL’s Kevin Bonilla undergoes knee surgery

The club announced the news on Friday, February 23.

Bonilla injured his knee during a preseason exhibition against Toronto FC on February 14.

RSL Senior Director of Athlete Health & Performance Theron Enns said that the rookie defender is expected to miss the rest of the MLS season.

“Today’s surgery to repair the ACL and LCL ligaments in Kevin’s left knee was performed by the Club’s Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. C. Dain Allred from Intermountain Health, who performed the procedure at the Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo,” Enns said in a statement. “Kevin will work closely with the RSL Medical Staff beginning this week to rehabilitate these injuries.”

“Kevin Bonilla is out for the season due to a left knee injury. He’s had a successful surgery. Here’s to a speedy recovery, Kevin!” RSL posted via the team’s official X account.

Bonilla was one of RSL’s selections during the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. The University of Portland product was the No. 18 overall pick.

“I’m excited to just have the opportunity, to be honest with you,” Bonilla said after signing with RSL in January. “I think first goal for anybody is to play, I understand that it’s going to take me impressing and me doing what I do. And you know, the whole reason RSL brought me here is for a certain reason in terms of how I play this year and past couple years. So I understand the challenge at hand and I’m ready for it.”

During his college career with the Pilots, Bonilla recorded one goal and two assists with four shots, including one shot on goal.

Up next for Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21.

The club’s next match is on the road against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

