BYU’s Mark Pope, USU’s Danny Sprinkle Land On Coach Of Year Watch List

SALT LAKE CITYBYU men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope and Danny Sprinkle of Utah State landed on the late season watch list for the 2024 Naismith College Coach of the Year award.

The late season watch list was unveiled on Friday, February 23.

Pope and Sprinkle are two of the 15 coaches featured on the watch list for the honor of being named the top coach in men’s college basketball for the 2023-24 season.

Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Watch List

  • Hubert Davis – North Carolina
  • Bryce Drew – Grand Canyon
  • Anthony Grant – Dayton
  • Dan Hurley – UConn
  • Nate Oats – Alabama
  • T.J. Otzelberger – Iowa State
  • Matt Painter – Purdue
  • Lamont Paris – South Carolina
  • Bruce Pearl – Auburn
  • Richard Pitino – New Mexico
  • Mark Pope – BYU
  • Kelvin Sampson – Houston
  • Josh Schertz – Indiana State
  • Kyle Smith – Washington State
  • Danny Sprinkle – Utah State

The Coach of the Year award winner will be announced on April 7.

Mark Pope and BYU

This season, Pope has led the Cougars to a 19-7 start in their first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. BYU owns a 7-6 record in league play and sits three games out of first place. Pope’s squad is currently ranked No. 25 in the AP poll.

BYU has five games remaining on its regular season schedule. The Cougars’ next contest is on the road against Kansas State on Saturday, February 24 at 12 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Danny Sprinkle and USU

In his first season as head coach of the Aggies, Sprinkle has led USU to a 22-5 start, including 10-4 in Mountain West Conference action. The Aggies currently own the top spot in the Mountain West with a 0.5-game lead over Boise State.

Utah State was ranked earlier this season and is currently receiving votes in the AP Top 25.

The Aggies have four games left on their regular season slate. USU’s next contest is at Fresno State on Tuesday, February 27 at 8 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM) and KSLSports.com.

