Utah Gymnastics Celebrates Their ‘Eras’ With Taylor Swift Themed Night

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks are celebrating long and proud line of alumni, or their different “Eras” if you will, with a Taylor Swift themed night.

As any good Swiftie knows, Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of her “Eras Tour” celebrating her many different looks and sounds that have spanned her 20-year career.

Utah gymnastics plans to use a similar model to celebrate their proud 48 years of existence that includes 10 National Titles and 47 (possibly 48) straight appearances in the National Championship Meet.

Utah Gymnastics ‘Eras Tour’ Activities

As the Red Rocks prepare to host Stanford in the Huntsman, fans can come and enjoy “Eras Tour” activities that include a friendship bracelet station and themed photo booth.

Fans can also grab some Red Rocks “Eras Tour” themed swag that includes a free Eras t-shirt and Utah gymnastics Eras poster.

Finally, as fans walk around the concourse taking in the festivities, they are also encouraged to check out displays that will feature different Red Rocks Eras. The displays will feature different highlights from alumni as well as some of the leo looks they rocked.

Are U Ready For It? We’re back in the Huntsman against Stanford this Friday for our Red Rocks Eras/Alumni night! 🙌🏼 🔴 Free special edition Eras t-shirt

🔴 Friendship bracelet station

🔴 Red Rocks Eras Posters

🔴 Themed photo-booth 🎟️ https://t.co/oqGBnyrgCM#RedRocks pic.twitter.com/zkZRApDeIa — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 21, 2024

Red Rock Resident Swiftie Abby Paulson

Naturally, the Red Rocks couldn’t have an “Eras Tour” theme without a resident Swiftie in Abby Paulson.

Utah’s super senior is an unabashed Taylor Swift fan who has used the artist’s music for her beam routines since arriving on campus back in 2020.

This year Paulson was also finally able to put together a floor routine around a medley of Taylor Swift songs that has been gaining popularity in the gymnastics community as the season has gone on.

Abby Paulson continues to deliver with another brilliant 9.90 on floor 🙌 📺 ESPN2#WeOverMe | #RedRocks pic.twitter.com/30yeaNq9yk — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 19, 2024

If that wasn’t enough, Paulson has also been giving a little nod to Taylor Swift with her meet day makeup choice for years- often donning a classic red lip much like Swift does that is also a perfect match with school colors too.

“It is kind of,” Paulson said when asked about it. “She’s always got the classic red lip on. She’s very bold. I’m actually struggling right now- not struggling. I’m having this internal debate. Our next meet is the ‘Eras Meet’ but we are wearing the pink leos, so do I go red lip like Taylor Swift, or do I go bright pink for the pink leo? It’s my internal struggle so I guess people will see when it gets there.”

