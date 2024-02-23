On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Gymnastics Celebrates Their ‘Eras’ With Taylor Swift Themed Night

Feb 23, 2024, 11:27 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks are celebrating long and proud line of alumni, or their different “Eras” if you will, with a Taylor Swift themed night.

As any good Swiftie knows, Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of her “Eras Tour” celebrating her many different looks and sounds that have spanned her 20-year career.

Utah gymnastics plans to use a similar model to celebrate their proud 48 years of existence that includes 10 National Titles and 47 (possibly 48) straight appearances in the National Championship Meet.

Utah Gymnastics ‘Eras Tour’ Activities

As the Red Rocks prepare to host Stanford in the Huntsman, fans can come and enjoy “Eras Tour” activities that include a friendship bracelet station and themed photo booth.

Fans can also grab some Red Rocks “Eras Tour” themed swag that includes a free Eras t-shirt and Utah gymnastics Eras poster.

Finally, as fans walk around the concourse taking in the festivities, they are also encouraged to check out displays that will feature different Red Rocks Eras. The displays will feature different highlights from alumni as well as some of the leo looks they rocked.

Red Rock Resident Swiftie Abby Paulson

Naturally, the Red Rocks couldn’t have an “Eras Tour” theme without a resident Swiftie in Abby Paulson.

Utah’s super senior is an unabashed Taylor Swift fan who has used the artist’s music for her beam routines since arriving on campus back in 2020.

This year Paulson was also finally able to put together a floor routine around a medley of Taylor Swift songs that has been gaining popularity in the gymnastics community as the season has gone on.

If that wasn’t enough, Paulson has also been giving a little nod to Taylor Swift with her meet day makeup choice for years- often donning a classic red lip much like Swift does that is also a perfect match with school colors too.

“It is kind of,” Paulson said when asked about it. “She’s always got the classic red lip on. She’s very bold. I’m actually struggling right now- not struggling. I’m having this internal debate. Our next meet is the ‘Eras Meet’ but we are wearing the pink leos, so do I go red lip like Taylor Swift, or do I go bright pink for the pink leo? It’s my internal struggle so I guess people will see when it gets there.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Mark Pope, USU’s Danny Sprinkle Land On Coach Of Year Watch List

BYU's Mark Pope and Utah State's Danny Sprinkle landed on the late season watch list for the 2024 Naismith College Coach of the Year award.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Loses Rookie Kevin Bonilla For Rest Of 2024 Season

Real Salt Lake shared that rookie defender Kevin Bonilla is out for the 2024 MLS season after undergoing surgery for a knee injury.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Russian Olympic Committee Loses Appeal Against Suspension By IOC

The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MLB Players Miffed At Sport’s New See-Through Pants, Relaying Concerns To League

MLB's new uniform reveal hasn't gone very well. Now some of the rampant criticism has moved below the belt.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 To Block Gamers From Manually Adding Players

Gamers will be blocked from manually adding players to EA Sports’ new college football game who decide not to accept an NIL offer.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Turn To Rookies In Loss To Hornets

The Utah Jazz were unable to snap their four-game losing streak as they fell to the Charlotte Hornets at home 115-107.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Gymnastics Celebrates Their ‘Eras’ With Taylor Swift Themed Night