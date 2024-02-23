Bracketology Projections For BYU Entering Kansas Road Swing

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – We’re beginning to get a sense of where teams land in bracketology.

Last week, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee provided a sneak peek at what the top 16 teams in the bracket revealed last weekend. One-fourth of the top teams were from the Big 12 Conference, with league leader Houston being a 1-seed.

Baylor was tabbed as a 3-seed and the 10th overall team in the field of 68 by the selection committee. Three days later, BYU handed Baylor a loss in Provo.

It was an important win for BYU basketball as they head back out on the road for a two-game trip in the state of Kansas. First, they will face reeling Kansas State in Manhattan, then a trip to Allen Fieldhouse to take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

In the Selection Committee’s Top 16 seeds, Kansas was a 2-seed in the west region.

Latest Bracketology projections for BYU basketball

Here’s a check-in on where BYU stands in the latest batch of bracketology outlooks before BYU’s two-game road trip in the Sunflower State.

ESPN/Joe Lunardi: 6-seed in Pittsburgh vs. Play-In Team

Despite the win over Baylor at home, the loss to Oklahoma State hurt BYU, dropping them one seed in Lunardi’s bracket. To make matters worse, Lunardi put BYU in Pittsburgh instead of cozy Salt Lake City and the hypothetical play-in opponents of Seton Hall or former WCC rival Gonzaga.

The last time BYU appeared in the NCAA Tournament as a non-WCC team, they faced Gonzaga in the Round of 32 in the 2011 NCAA Tournament. BYU won that game behind the heroics of Jimmer Fredette.

CBS: 7-seed in Salt Lake City vs. Nebraska

Jerry Palm remains consistent with BYU as a 7-seed in Salt Lake City. Compared to a 6-seed in Pittsburgh and a potential Gonzaga reunion, dropping down to a 7-seed, if it meant an appearance in Salt Lake City, should probably be welcomed by BYU.

TeamRankings: 4-seed

The loss to Oklahoma State hurt BYU’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament by three percent in TeamRankings metrics. TeamRankings gives BYU a 92% chance of making the NCAA Tournament and has them as the 16 overall seed, earning them the lowest 4-seed in the field.

Haslam Metrics: 5-seed

Haslam Metrics has BYU as the 20th overall seed, giving them the lowest 5-seed in their bracketology.

Heat Check CBB: 5-seed vs. McNeese State

The Heat Check CBB bracketology continues to have BYU as a 5-seed in the west region, facing a mid-major program.

FOX Sports: 5-seed vs. Grand Canyon

Another 5-seed projection for BYU in the west region against a mid-major. Grand Canyon like McNeese State mentioned above, only has three losses this season.

NCAA.com: 6-seed vs. Indiana State

Andy Katz dropped BYU one seed line in his latest bracketology projection. It should be noted that Katz’ was submitted before BYU’s win over Baylor.

Blogging the Bracket: 7-seed vs. Drake in Charlotte

Another 7-seed projection placing BYU in the East region against a mid-major.

Looking at where BYU’s opponents land in Bracketology

Nine of BYU’s opponents on the 2023-24 schedule land in the composite compiled by the Bracket Matrix. Here’s where those teams land entering the weekend.

  • Houston – 1-seed
  • Kansas – 2-seed
  • Baylor – 3-seed
  • Iowa State – 3-seed
  • San Diego State – 4-seed
  • Texas Tech – 6-seed
  • Oklahoma – 8-seed
  • TCU – 8-seed
  • Texas – 9-seed

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

