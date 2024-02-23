On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NCAA Can No Longer Enforce NIL Rules After Judge Grants Injunction

Feb 23, 2024, 3:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Federal courtrooms continue to reshape how the NCAA operates. The latest example was on Friday in a watershed case centered around NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness).

United States Eastern District of Tennessee Judge Clifton L. Corker granted the state of Tennessee and Virginia’s request for an injunction against the NCAA in how it enforces its NIL rules.

Judge grants injunction restraining the NCAA from enforcing NIL rules

“It is hereby ORDERED that, effective immediately, Defendant NCAA; its servants, agents, and employees; and all persons in active concert or participation with the NCAA, are restrained and enjoined from enforcing the NCAA Interim NIL Policy, the NCAA Bylaws, or any other authority to the extent such authority prohibits student-athletes from negotiating compensation for NIL with any third-party entity, including but not limited to boosters or a collective of boosters, until a full and final decision on the merits in the instant action,” wrote Judge Corker.

Welcome to a world where the NCAA can no longer enforce its NIL rules.

It also opens the door for members of a university, such as coaches or athletic administrators, to negotiate NIL deals with athletes.

The University of Tennessee pushed back against the NCAA

The NCAA’s NIL rules reached the court system after media reports emerged last month that the University of Tennessee was under investigation by the NCAA for its activity in the NIL space. Most of the NCAA’s investigation centered around Tennessee’s Collective, Spyre Sports Group.

The University of Tennessee vocally pushed back against the NCAA. On February 1, Tennessee’s athletic director, Danny White, scolded the NCAA on X.

“It is clear that the NCAA staff does not understand what is happening at the campus level all over the country in the NIL space,” wrote White on X. “After reviewing thousands of Tennessee coach and personnel phone records, NCAA investigators didn’t find a single NIL violation, so they moved the goalpost to fit a predetermined outcome. They are stating the nebulous, contradictory NIL guidelines (written by the NCAA, not the membership) don’t matter and applying the old booster bylaws to collectives. If that’s the case, then 100% of the major programs in college athletics have significant violations.”

“Encouraging free and fair price competition in the NIL market”

Since then, the states of Tennessee and Virginia have pushed for legal action against the NCAA’s enforcement of NIL rules. They have come out on top.

Part of Judge Corker’s reasoning for the decision on Friday was centered on “encouraging free and fair price competition in the NIL market by enjoining the NCAA’s NIL-recruiting ban will serve the public interest.”

Two months ago, a federal judge in West Virginia filed a restraining order that prevented the NCAA from enforcing its two-time transfer rules. Since that ruling, athletes who have transferred multiple times can play without sitting out a year.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bracketology Projections For BYU Entering Kansas Road Swing

BYU basketball bracket predictions before a two-game trip in the Sunflower State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 25 BYU Looking For Season Sweep Of Kansas State

BYU is making its first trip to Manhattan, Kansas since 1973.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Celebrates Their ‘Eras’ With Taylor Swift Themed Night

The Red Rocks are celebrating long and proud line of alumni, or their different "Eras" if you will, with a Taylor Swift themed night.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Mark Pope, USU’s Danny Sprinkle Land On Coach Of Year Watch List

BYU's Mark Pope and Utah State's Danny Sprinkle landed on the late season watch list for the 2024 Naismith College Coach of the Year award.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Loses Rookie Kevin Bonilla For Rest Of 2024 Season

Real Salt Lake shared that rookie defender Kevin Bonilla is out for the 2024 MLS season after undergoing surgery for a knee injury.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Russian Olympic Committee Loses Appeal Against Suspension By IOC

The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

NCAA Can No Longer Enforce NIL Rules After Judge Grants Injunction