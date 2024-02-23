NORAD fighters intercept high-altitude balloon over Utah airspace
Feb 23, 2024, 4:16 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — The North American Aerospace Defense Command confirmed that its fighters “intercepted” a mysterious balloon above Utah Friday afternoon.
In a statement, NORAD said it and the Federal Aviation Administration detected a small balloon at an altitude between 43,000 and 45,000 feet.
“The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security,” NORAD stated.
The agency said it will continue to track and monitor the balloon. Authorities have determined the balloon does not pose a hazard to flight safety.
KSL has contacted the US Northcom about where the balloon was spotted over Utah.
