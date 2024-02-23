On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

NORAD fighters intercept high-altitude balloon over Utah airspace

Feb 23, 2024, 4:16 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm

FILE - A Lockheed Martin F-16 Jet fighter performs its demonstration flight, June 22, 2011, at the ...

FILE - A Lockheed Martin F-16 Jet fighter performs its demonstration flight, June 22, 2011, at the 49th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris. People living in and around Washington D.C. experienced a rare, if startling, sound: A sonic boom. The U.S. military had dispatched a fighter jet on Sunday, June 4, 2023, to intercept an unresponsive business plane that was flying over restricted airspace. The Air Force gave the F-16 permission to fly faster than the speed of sound to catch up with it. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The North American Aerospace Defense Command confirmed that its fighters “intercepted” a mysterious balloon above Utah Friday afternoon.

In a statement, NORAD said it and the Federal Aviation Administration detected a small balloon at an altitude between 43,000 and 45,000 feet.

“The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security,” NORAD stated.

The agency said it will continue to track and monitor the balloon. Authorities have determined the balloon does not pose a hazard to flight safety.

KSL has contacted the US Northcom about where the balloon was spotted over Utah.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Pair of handcuffs on a black bacthroom...

Alexander Campbell

Salt Lake City man charged with credit union robbery

A grand jury has voted to charge a local man with the robbery of a Cyprus Credit union.

2 minutes ago

Joey Skelton, a school bus driver for a Utah school is receiving a thank you poster and an award fo...

Emma Benson

School bus driver hailed as hero for saving student lives after car ignored bus stop arm

A Jordan School District bus driver is being praised after he prevented a possible tragedy from happening to students. 

26 minutes ago

A boy leads a band through a community near Manila, Philippines....

Dan Rascon

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bring water to Filipino community

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped to build new water tanks for a small Filipino community that was in desperate need.

1 hour ago

Henry Sorenson fights a small fire with Midvale Fire Department....

Alex Cabrero

5-year-old cancer patient sworn in to Unified Fire Authority

A 5-year-old battling bone cancer was sworn in as a Unified Fire Authority firefighter just before a major surgery.

2 hours ago

The Larry H. Miller Company and Miller family unveiled renderings for the Power District, a nearly ...

Lindsay Aerts

MLB stadium financing plan gets House committee OK amid hotel industry concerns 

The plan to help finance a major league baseball stadium, and the area surrounding it on Salt Lake's west side, is moving forward at the Utah legislature.  

3 hours ago

A student competes in the Weber State Auto Tech Championship on Friday....

Mike Anderson

High school gearheads compete in Auto Technician Championship

High School seniors from all over Utah and one school from Oregon, showed off their skills in a automotive technician competition Friday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

NORAD fighters intercept high-altitude balloon over Utah airspace