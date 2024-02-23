NORAD fighters intercept high-altitude balloon over Utah airspace

SALT LAKE CITY — The North American Aerospace Defense Command confirmed that its fighters “intercepted” a mysterious balloon above Utah Friday afternoon.

In a statement, NORAD said it and the Federal Aviation Administration detected a small balloon at an altitude between 43,000 and 45,000 feet.

“The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security,” NORAD stated.

The agency said it will continue to track and monitor the balloon. Authorities have determined the balloon does not pose a hazard to flight safety.

KSL has contacted the US Northcom about where the balloon was spotted over Utah.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.