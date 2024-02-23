On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Real Salt Lake Looks For First Win Against West-Best St. Louis City SC

Feb 23, 2024, 7:30 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ST. LOUIS – After opening the season with a loss in Miami, Real Salt Lake will head northwest for a match against the St. Louis City SC.

Last season, St. Louis earned the top seed in the Western Conference with a record of 17-12-5.

St. Louis Hosts RSL For First Game Of Season

RSL and St. Louis played twice in 2023.

The City pulled out a convincing 4-0 win in the first game at America First Field. In game two, Real got revenge.

A Damir Kreilach brace propelled RSL to a 3-1 win in CITYPARK.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Climbs In West Standings With Win Over St. Louis City SC

St. Louis had a pretty busy offseason.

The City traded midfielder Jared Stroud and defender Lucas Bartlett to DC United for Chris Durkin.

After losing a total of three defenders, St. Louis signed fullback Tomas Totland from the UEFA Europa League. Stroud, Bartlett, and some of the other players who weren’t resigned played some considerable minutes for the City in 2023.

However, the losses and the additions are pretty even. So, it’s fair to expect St. Louis will claim one of the top seeds in the West.

After opening the season with two games in four days, Real Salt Lake gets to enjoy a week off with their home-opener on the other side of the break.

RSL will host LAFC at America First Field on Saturday, March 2.

Real Salt Lake Drops Season Opener

In the season opener against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF, Real Salt Lake left a lot out on the table.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni said in the post-game press conference that the players were playing nervous in the first half.

“Once we settled down late in the first half, I thought we did a good job of creating opportunities,” Mastroeni said. “I think it took a little while to get over the nerves.”

RSL allowed Miami to control possession for 60% of the first half. Because of this, they took five fewer shots and none of their four attempts were on target.

Miami is far from the easiest draw for a season opener. But, most would agree that Real played timid in the first half.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

