Utah Gymnastics Weren’t Sorry About Beating Stanford With New Season High Score
Feb 23, 2024, 7:55 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 4 Red Rocks came back home to the Huntsman Center to host Stanford Friday night in a Taylor Swift themed meet.
It has been a short turnaround for Utah who just got back from L.A. on Monday after notching a win over rival UCLA.
The quick preparation didn’t matter much as the Red Rocks beat Stanford comfortably 198.075– 196.625.
Red Rocks cross the 198 mark tonight with a complete meet.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/HzkUUvZKoq
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 24, 2024
Utah now turns their attention to another big road test next Saturday, March 2nd against No. 3 Cal. That meet starts at 3:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.
Utah Vault, Stanford Bars
Utah Vault
Camie Winger: 9.825
Ella Zirbes: 9.925
Ashley Glynn: 9.850
Makenna Smith: 9.825
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.850
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.825
Utah Vault Total: 49.400
𝓖𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮𝓸𝓾𝓼 🎶
A 9.950 for Camie to start us off!#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/D7joRZhtkF
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 24, 2024
Stanford Bars
Claire Dean: 8.950
Anapaula Gutierrez: 9.800
Breanna Neault: 9.925
Sienna Robinson: 9.825
Ira Alexeeva: 9.900
Chloe Widner: 9.850
Stanford Bars Total: 49.300
Stanford Vault, Utah Bars
Utah Bars
Makenna Smith: 9.975
Abby Paulson: 9.775
Ella Zirbes: 9.925
Maile O’Keefe: 9.925
Grace McCallum: 9.800
Alani Sabado: 9.825
Bars Total Score: 49.450
Utah Total Score: 98.850
𝔽𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤
A career high 9.975 on bars for Makenna‼️#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/i2AO849eUn
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 24, 2024
Stanford Vault
Claire Dean: 9.775
Amanda Zeng: 9.750
Brenna Neault: 9.700
Anapaula Gutierrez: 9.950
Taralyn Nguyen: 9.850
Victoria Cluck: 0.000
Stanford Vault Total: 48.925
Stanford Total Score: 98.225
Utah Beam, Stanford Floor
Utah Beam
Makenna Smith: 9.825
Elizabeth Gantner: 9.850
Grace McCallum: 9.975
Abby Paulson: 9.975
Maile O’Keefe: 9.975
Camie Winger: 9.750
Utah Beam Total: 49.525
Utah Total Score: 148.375
𝙻𝚘𝚘𝚔 𝚠𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚖𝚊𝚍𝚎 @AbbyPaulson 𝚍𝚘❗️
Back to back 9.975’s for the #RedRocks!#WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/Yt4zfpviBs
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 24, 2024
Stanford Floor
Claire Dean: 9.125
Victoria Cluck: 9.825
Sienna Robinson: 9.725
Brenna Neault: 9.725
Chloe Widner: 9.925
Taralyn Nguyen: 9.850
Stanford Floor Total: 49.050
Stanford Total Score: 147.275
Stanford Beam, Utah Floor
Stanford Beam
Claire Dean: 9.825
Taralyn Nguyen: 9.700
Sienna Robinson: 9.900
Brenna Neault: 9.825
Ira Alexeeva: 9.825
Chloe Widner: 9.975
Stanford Beam Total: 49.350
Stanford FINAL SCORE: 196.625
State of Grace!! 🙌
1⃣0⃣ for @grace_mccallum2‼️ #RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/8gXPl0yd5G
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 24, 2024
Utah Floor
Abby Paulson: 9.925
Ella Zirbes: 9.950
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.900
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.850
Grace McCallum: 10.00
Maile O’Keefe: 9.925
Utah Floor Total: 49.700
UTAH FINAL SCORE: 198.075
