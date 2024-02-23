Utah Gymnastics Weren’t Sorry About Beating Stanford With New Season High Score

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 4 Red Rocks came back home to the Huntsman Center to host Stanford Friday night in a Taylor Swift themed meet.

It has been a short turnaround for Utah who just got back from L.A. on Monday after notching a win over rival UCLA.

The quick preparation didn’t matter much as the Red Rocks beat Stanford comfortably 198.075– 196.625.

Utah now turns their attention to another big road test next Saturday, March 2nd against No. 3 Cal. That meet starts at 3:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Vault, Stanford Bars

Utah Vault

Camie Winger: 9.825

Ella Zirbes: 9.925

Ashley Glynn: 9.850

Makenna Smith: 9.825

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.850

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.825

Utah Vault Total: 49.400

Stanford Bars

Claire Dean: 8.950

Anapaula Gutierrez: 9.800

Breanna Neault: 9.925

Sienna Robinson: 9.825

Ira Alexeeva: 9.900

Chloe Widner: 9.850

Stanford Bars Total: 49.300

Stanford Vault, Utah Bars

Utah Bars

Makenna Smith: 9.975

Abby Paulson: 9.775

Ella Zirbes: 9.925

Maile O’Keefe: 9.925

Grace McCallum: 9.800

Alani Sabado: 9.825

Bars Total Score: 49.450

Utah Total Score: 98.850

Stanford Vault

Claire Dean: 9.775

Amanda Zeng: 9.750

Brenna Neault: 9.700

Anapaula Gutierrez: 9.950

Taralyn Nguyen: 9.850

Victoria Cluck: 0.000

Stanford Vault Total: 48.925

Stanford Total Score: 98.225

Utah Beam, Stanford Floor

Utah Beam

Makenna Smith: 9.825

Elizabeth Gantner: 9.850

Grace McCallum: 9.975

Abby Paulson: 9.975

Maile O’Keefe: 9.975

Camie Winger: 9.750

Utah Beam Total: 49.525

Utah Total Score: 148.375

Stanford Floor

Claire Dean: 9.125

Victoria Cluck: 9.825

Sienna Robinson: 9.725

Brenna Neault: 9.725

Chloe Widner: 9.925

Taralyn Nguyen: 9.850

Stanford Floor Total: 49.050

Stanford Total Score: 147.275

Stanford Beam, Utah Floor

Stanford Beam

Claire Dean: 9.825

Taralyn Nguyen: 9.700

Sienna Robinson: 9.900

Brenna Neault: 9.825

Ira Alexeeva: 9.825

Chloe Widner: 9.975

Stanford Beam Total: 49.350

Stanford FINAL SCORE: 196.625

Utah Floor

Abby Paulson: 9.925

Ella Zirbes: 9.950

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.900

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.850

Grace McCallum: 10.00

Maile O’Keefe: 9.925

Utah Floor Total: 49.700

UTAH FINAL SCORE: 198.075

