Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Jazz Point Guard Collin Sexton Takes In Utah Gymnastics Meet

Feb 23, 2024, 10:20 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton was in attendance for the Red Rocks’ best meet (so far) of the 2024 season.

Utah Athletics caught the Jazzman in the stands taking in all of the excitement of Utah’s “Eras Tour” meet celebrating the greatness of the program both past and present.

It’s not unusual to see Utah Jazz players at various local college football and basketball games when their schedules allow. However, seeing them at a college gymnastics meet is a little new and different in the best way possible.

Up Next For The Red Rocks, Utah Jazz

After securing a major win at home and putting together their most complete meet of the season, the Red Rocks will be back on the road next weekend as they head up to Berkley.

Cal has put together a very strong season to this point and currently sit ranked No. 3 in the country just ahead of Utah at No. 4 according to the latest Road To Nationals rankings.

That meet will take place on Saturday, March 2 at 3:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

As for Collin Sexton and the Jazz, they will be at home in the Delta Center this Sunday, February 25 hosting the San Antonio Spurs.

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm MT and can be viewed on KJZZ.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

