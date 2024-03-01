Weekend weather warning limits travel across the state

SALT LAKE CITY — The US National Weather Service issued a high wind and winter storm warning for Utahns this upcoming weekend as strong winds are forecasted along the Wasatch Front.

Widespread gusts up to 65 mph are predicted across valleys of western Utah south of Interstate 80, and southern Utah. Stronger winds are expected in areas along exposed ridgelines.

Following the wind, rain and snowfall are predicted across northern mountains on Friday, with heavy snow expected for the rest of northern and central Utah starting Saturday evening. Lingering showers can be expected on Sunday.

Due to road conditions, people all across the state are advised to reduce travel and slow down behind the wheel. Avoiding trucks, trailers, and overpasses is recommended when possible. Wind blowing rain and snow may limit drivers’ visibility.

The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns this weekend, according to Utah Department of Transportation.

I-15, ID border to Blackridge (south of Cedar City)

I-80, Entire Route

I-84, Entire route

I-215, Entire Route

I-70, Entire Route

U.S. 89, Entire Route

U.S. 6, Entire Route

U.S. 40, Entire Route

U.S. 191, Entire Route

U.S. 50, Entire route

S.R. 190 Big Cottonwood, Entire route

S.R. 210 Little Cottonwood, Entire route

S.R. 30, Entire route

S.R. 31, Entire route

S.R. 35, Francis to the closure gate

S.R. 39, Entire route

S.R. 150, Entire route

S.R. 158, Entire route

S.R. 158, Entire route

S.R. 143, Entire route

S.R. 14, Entire route

S.R. 20, Summit

S.R. 153, Entire route

Power impact

Rocky Mountain Power officials expect the weather to cause some outages, and have crews ready to respond and restore power. All downed wires and fallen trees should be avoided and reported. Customers can call 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app or text “out” to 759677 to receive updates during the restoration process.

Resort safety

Although the storm will bring new snow, some ski resorts are closing lifts due to the intensity of winds. Resorts include Powder Mountain, Snowbasin, and Deer Valley.

Windy day at Snowbasin with multiple lifts down due to gusts into the 60s. These winds are expected to continue through tomorrow with a new storm rolling in. https://t.co/haCFvVL9bx — Snowbasin Resort (@SnowbasinResort) March 1, 2024

We have high winds around the resort this morning. The Jordanelle Gondola, Sterling Express, Wasatch Express and Ruby Express chairlifts are currently on wind hold. For the most up-to-date mountain conditions please visit: https://t.co/4TdCtpFMmr pic.twitter.com/JZs7igAf7c — Deer Valley Resort (@Deer_Valley) March 1, 2024

Powder Mountain announced the resort would be closed for night skiing on Friday and day skiing on Saturday.

Travel to these resorts may be restricted as snowfall continues. Cameras and updates on resort websites may provide live reports on conditions.

Travelers are discouraged from weekend travel to Lake Tahoe ski resorts, as road and resort closures continue.

If travel is necessary, officials advice emergency kits with extra food and blankets be kept on hand. Latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.