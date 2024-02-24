Utah Valley Leads Start To Finish Over Stephen F. Austin, Wins Fifth Straight

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley continued its late-season surge, winning its fifth-straight game and improving to .500 with a 71-62 win over the SFA Lumberjacks.

UVU (14-14, 9-8) hosted Stephen F. Austin at the UCCU Center on Saturday, February 24.

Ethan Potter led the Wolverines with 17 points, making 8 of 11 shots and grabbing nine rebounds. Jaden McClanahan was one for five from the field but dished out 11 assists. Caleb Stone-Carrawell made three threes for 14 points.

Nana Antwi-Boasiako led the Lumberjacks with 17 points.

First Half

The Wolverines started hot, hitting five of nine shots and forcing seven misses on the other end as they built a 19-7 lead heading into the second media timeout.

#3 Drake Allen steals and slams for UVU! pic.twitter.com/tN5sy5NdNL — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) February 24, 2024

Caleb Stone-Carrawell knocked down a pair of early threes for UVU.

UVU made 16 of 27 (59.3 percent) looks in the half, never trailing in the opening 20 minutes. Stone-Carrawell led all scorers with nine points in the half, Ethan Potter added eight rebounds, and Jaden McClanahan dished out five assists.

Utah Valley led 37-24 at the break.

Second Half

The Lumberjacks scored two quick buckets to open the half, but UVU responded. The Wolverines made four straight shots, including a Drake Allen three, increasing the advantage to 47-31 with 15.41 left.

#3 Drake Allen from BONUS DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/sUmI0zRAkx — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) February 24, 2024

SFA bounced back to hit four straight looks, slicing the deficit to single digits midway through the period.

The Wolverines led 57-46 at the under-eight-minute media timeout.

Minutes later, McClanahan picked up a steal and found Trevin Dorius down low for a dunk, increasing the Wolverine lead to a dozen.

UVU moved to .500 with a 71-62 win.

UVU takes on UT Arlington (14-13, 9-7) at the UCCU Center on Saturday, March 2. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. (MT). The Wolverines are 2-3 all-time against the Mavericks after falling 83-69 earlier this season in Arlington.

