Utah Valley Leads Start To Finish Over Stephen F. Austin, Wins Fifth Straight
Feb 24, 2024, 4:03 PM
OREM, Utah – Utah Valley continued its late-season surge, winning its fifth-straight game and improving to .500 with a 71-62 win over the SFA Lumberjacks.
UVU (14-14, 9-8) hosted Stephen F. Austin at the UCCU Center on Saturday, February 24.
Ethan Potter led the Wolverines with 17 points, making 8 of 11 shots and grabbing nine rebounds. Jaden McClanahan was one for five from the field but dished out 11 assists. Caleb Stone-Carrawell made three threes for 14 points.
Nana Antwi-Boasiako led the Lumberjacks with 17 points.
First Half
The Wolverines started hot, hitting five of nine shots and forcing seven misses on the other end as they built a 19-7 lead heading into the second media timeout.
Caleb Stone-Carrawell knocked down a pair of early threes for UVU.
UVU made 16 of 27 (59.3 percent) looks in the half, never trailing in the opening 20 minutes. Stone-Carrawell led all scorers with nine points in the half, Ethan Potter added eight rebounds, and Jaden McClanahan dished out five assists.
Utah Valley led 37-24 at the break.
Second Half
The Lumberjacks scored two quick buckets to open the half, but UVU responded. The Wolverines made four straight shots, including a Drake Allen three, increasing the advantage to 47-31 with 15.41 left.
SFA bounced back to hit four straight looks, slicing the deficit to single digits midway through the period.
The Wolverines led 57-46 at the under-eight-minute media timeout.
Minutes later, McClanahan picked up a steal and found Trevin Dorius down low for a dunk, increasing the Wolverine lead to a dozen.
UVU moved to .500 with a 71-62 win.
UVU takes on UT Arlington (14-13, 9-7) at the UCCU Center on Saturday, March 2. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. (MT). The Wolverines are 2-3 all-time against the Mavericks after falling 83-69 earlier this season in Arlington.
